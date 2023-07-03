Technology News
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Apple Working on AirPods Pro With Hearing Health Monitoring, Body Temperature Sensing: Mark Gurman

Apple Working on AirPods Pro With Hearing Health Monitoring, Body Temperature Sensing: Mark Gurman

Apple's future AirPods and AirPods Pro models will reportedly be equipped with a USB Type-C port.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 3 July 2023 09:20 IST
Apple Working on AirPods Pro With Hearing Health Monitoring, Body Temperature Sensing: Mark Gurman

AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) might not see a successor for a couple of years

Highlights
  • AirPods will reportedly gain new health features in the future
  • These features will be related to hearing and temperature sensing
  • Apple is also expected to drop the Lightning port on its audio devices

AirPods — Apple's truly wireless stereo earphones — will reportedly gain support for health-related features that will allow users to monitor their hearing and keep track of their body temperature, while the company plans to position the AirPods Pro as a hearing aid. The popular wireless earphones already allow users to take audiograms using third party apps, while the Apple Watch Series 8 and Watch Ultra with rudimentary temperature monitoring. However, the Cupertino company is not expected to release new AirPods and AirPods Pro models in the near future.

In his weekly Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman states that Apple is working on adding "major" health features to AirPods that will include a test to check how well the wearer can hear sounds. Third-party apps already allow users to generate an audiogram using AirPods Pro, which suggests that Apple's upcoming ear health monitoring feature could make apps like Mimi obsolete once it is introduced. Gurman also states that Apple is planning to position AirPods as a hearing aid, nearly a year after the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) allowed over-the-counter hearing aid sales.

Last year, Apple introduced the Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra with support for temperature sensing. While these smartwatches is only used for fertility tracking, the company is working to add sensors to AirPods to add the ability to monitor the wearer's body temperature via the ear canal, according to Gurman. This could be used to warn users in advance that they might be falling ill, he says, adding that these health features are “several months or even years away.”

Like the iPhone 15 series of smartphones, Apple is said to be working on upgrading the AirPods and AirPods Pro to a USB Type-C port. Gurman suggests that Apple could consider slashing the cost of the AirPods (2nd Gen) that were released in 2019 from $129 (roughly Rs. 10,600) to $99 (roughly Rs. 8,100) to better compete with cheaper offerings from rivals.

Earlier this year, TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted that Apple would launch a version of the AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) with a USB Type-C port in Q3 2023. Apple has already equipped several devices with the modern port, including recent iPad models and the Siri Remote for the Apple TV. It is worth noting that the first-generation AirPods Pro which were refreshed with a MagSafe-compatible charging case, required customers to buy a fresh pair of earphones along with the charging case. 

Is the Xiaomi Pad 6 the best Android tablet you can buy under Rs. 30,000 in India? We discuss the company's latest mid-range tablet on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Classic design with improved controls
  • Comfortable fit
  • State-of-the-art charging case
  • Very good battery life
  • Flexible, eager sound quality
  • Excellent ANC and transparency modes
  • Bad
  • Some features only work on Apple devices
  • Somewhat expensive
Read detailed Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Colour White
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: AirPods Pro, AirPods, AirPods Features, Hearing Health, Health, Apple
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Realme Buds Wireless 3 Colour Options, Specifications Revealed Ahead of July 6 Launch: All Details
Twitter Limits Number of Tweets Free and Verified Users Can Read, No Access Without Account

Related Stories

Apple Working on AirPods Pro With Hearing Health Monitoring, Body Temperature Sensing: Mark Gurman
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 10 5G Series India Price Tipped Ahead of Launch: Check Here
  2. Oppo Reno 10 5G Series India Variant Camera Details Revealed: Check Here
  3. Apple Working on AirPods Pro With Hearing Health Monitoring: Gurman
  4. Motorola Razr 40 Price in India Accidentally Revealed on Amazon: See Here
  5. Asus Zenfone 10 With Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Launched at This Price
  6. Realme Narzo 60 Series Said to Launch in India at This Price
  7. Nokia Renews Patent Licence Agreement With Apple For Another Term
  8. Milky Way Galaxy's First View Seen Through Lens of Neutrino Particles
  9. Here’s When Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro Will Debut in India
  10. Realme Buds Wireless 3 Colour Options, Specifications Revealed: Read More
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Snapdragon 888 Variant Price in India, Storage Configuration Leaks Ahead of Debut
  2. Elon Musk’s Twitter Read Limits Could Undermine New CEO’s Efforts to Attract Advertisers, Experts Say
  3. Taiwanese Technology Giants Look to Relocate Production Bases to India in Move Away From China
  4. Apple Working on AirPods Pro With Hearing Health Monitoring, Body Temperature Sensing: Mark Gurman
  5. Tesla Sees Record 466,140 Q2 Vehicle Deliveries Aided by Price Cuts as EV Maker Beats Estimates
  6. Facebook Acted on Only 27 Percent of User Complaints in May in India as Grievances Surged to 16,995
  7. Twitter Limits Number of Tweets Free and Verified Users Can Read, No Access Without Account
  8. Realme Buds Wireless 3 Colour Options, Specifications Revealed Ahead of July 6 Launch: All Details
  9. Nokia Renews Patent Licence Agreement With Apple For Another Term
  10. DMRC Launches Online App for Generating Mobile QR Tickets
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.