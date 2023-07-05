Technology News
iQoo 11S With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, Up to 1TB of Onboard Storage Launched: Price, Specifications

iQoo 11S is backed by a 4,700mAh battery with 200W fast charging support.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 July 2023 10:38 IST
iQoo 11S With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, Up to 1TB of Onboard Storage Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: iQoo

iQoo 11S features a 6.78-inch Samsung-made 2K (1,440x3,200 pixels) AMOLED display

Highlights
  • iQoo 11S is available in three colour options
  • The iQoo 11 was launched in China in December 2022
  • The iQoo 11S packs up to 16GB of inbuilt storage

iQoo 11S has been launched in China on Tuesday. The latest handset from the Vivo sub-brand arrives with a few notable upgrades over its close sibling iQoo 11. The iQoo 11S runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and packs up to 16GB of RAM and a maximum ITB of onboard storage. It features a 6.78-inch 2K E6 AMOLED display and flaunts a triple camera unit at the back, led by a 50-megapixel sensor. The iQoo 11S offers Wi-Fi 7 connectivity in select regions and it is backed by a 4,700mAh battery with support for 200W fast charging.

iQoo 11S price

Price of iQoo 11S starts at CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 43,000) for the 12GB + 256GB variant and the 16GB + 256GB variant is priced at CNY 4,099 (roughly Rs. 46,000). It goes up to CNY 4,399 (roughly Rs. 50,000) for the 16GB + 512GB variant, and finally, CNY 4,799 (roughly Rs. 54,000) for the 16GB + 1TB variant. It is available in Listening to the Tide in Qiantang (Blue), Legendary, and Track (translated from Chinese) colourways. The latter is a BMW Motorsport-inspired finish.

The iQoo 11S is currently up for pre-reservations in China and will go on sale through both online and offline channels starting July 10. Details about the availability of iQoo 11S in India are yet to be revealed.

To recall, the iQoo 11 was launched in China in December last year with a starting price tag of CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 44,000) for the base 8GB + 128GB variant. In India, pricing starts at Rs. 59,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and Rs. 64,999 for the top-end 16GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

iQoo 11S specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano-SIM) iQoo 11S runs on OriginOS 3 based on Android 13, and features a 6.78-inch Samsung-made 2K (1,440x3,200 pixels) AMOLED display featuring HDR support, and up to 144Hz refresh rate. The display offers a 20:9 aspect ratio and 92.9 percent screen-to-body ratio. The new iQoo smartphone is powered by an octa-core 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and Adreno 740 GPU. It offers a 4,013mm square vapour chamber (VC) for thermal management.

The iQoo 11S sports a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel Sony VCS IMX866 primary sensor with an f/1.75 lens, a 13-megapixel portrait camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens. On the front, it features a 16-megapixel selfie sensor with an f/2.45 lens. It is equipped with Vivo's V2 Image Signal Processor (ISP) chip as well.

The iQoo 11S offers up to 1TB of UFS4.0 inbuilt storage. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v5.3, USB OTG, NFC, Beidou, GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, infrared remote control, pressure sensor, flicker sensor and proximity sensor. The phone packs an in-display fingerprint sensor and supports face unlock feature for authentication.

The iQoo 11S is backed by a 4,700mAh battery with 200W fast charging support. The battery is said to deliver up to 19.9 hours of talk time and up to 17.3 days of standby time on a single charge. The handset measures 164.86x77.07x8.40mm and weighs around 209 grams.

The iQoo Neo 7 packs a lot of power at an affordable price.
iQOO 11S

iQOO 11S

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 1TB
OS Android 13
Resolution 1440x3200 pixels
Comments

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
iQoo 11S With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, Up to 1TB of Onboard Storage Launched: Price, Specifications
