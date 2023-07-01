Realme Buds Wireless 3 is confirmed to be released in India on July 6. The upcoming Bluetooth earphones will succeed the Realme Buds Wireless 2, which were launched in May 2021 and come with an active noise cancellation feature and support for the LDAC advanced Bluetooth codec, 13.6mm dynamic drivers, up to 22 hours of battery life per charge and an IPX5 rating for water resistance. At launch, the earbuds were priced at Rs. 2,299. Realme India has now revealed some key specifications of the Realme Buds Wireless 3.

The earbuds are confirmed to come with a 13.6mm Dynamic Bass Driver in each bud and 30dB Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), which the company claims will offer an improved sound experience and higher resolution audio quality. It also claims to provide a 360-degree Spatial Audio experience.

The earphones will weigh 30.1 grams. The website teaser page also confirms that the earphones will be offered in three colour options -- Bass Yellow, Pure Black and Vitality White.

An earlier leak suggested that the upcoming Realme earphones are expected to be water resistant and offer a Bluetooth connectivity range of up to 10m. The neckband is said to come equipped with an App Control.

The Realme Buds Wireless 3 have been tipped to measure 42 x 10.2 x 2.2 cm in size. The wearables are expected to be priced under Rs. 2,999. They will be available for purchase on Amazon.

The company will also launch the Realme Narzo 60 series of smartphones on July 6. The lineup will include the Realme Narzo 60 5G and Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G, which are also to be sold on Amazon. The phones are expected to come with a 61-degree curved display with very slim bezels and the base variant is expected to have a similar design to that of the Realme 11 5G.

