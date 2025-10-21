iQOO Pad 5e was launched in China on Monday alongside the flagship iQOO 15 smartphone. The company also introduced the iQOO Watch GT 2 and iQOO TWS 5 in the country. The new iQOO Pad 5e comes with a 12.05-inch 2.8K display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, and a large 10,000mAh battery. The iQOO Watch GT 2 features a bright 2.07-inch AMOLED screen, and LTE connectivity via eSIM. Meanwhile, the iQOO TWS 5 earbuds offer up to 60dB adaptive noise cancellation, LDAC support, and up to 48 hours of total playback time.

iQOO Pad 5e, iQOO Watch GT 2 and iQOO TWS 5 Price

iQOO Pad 5e price in China start at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 24,700) for the base 8GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 256GB costs CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 28,400). The 12GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB variants are priced at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 32,100) and CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 37,100). It is offered in three colourways: Isle of Man, Grey Quartz and Silver Wings (translated from Chinese).

On the other hand, the iQOO Watch GT 2 is priced in the country at CNY 499 (roughly Rs. 6,200) and CNY 699 (roughly Rs. 8,600) for the Bluetooth and eSIM versions, respectively. The smart wearable is offered in Blazing Black, Phantom Black and Star White (translated from Chinese) shades.

Tthe iQOO TWS 5 is sold in Racing Yellow and Electric White (translated from Chinese) colour options at CNY 399 (roughly Rs. 4,900). Notably, the iQOO Pad 5e and iQOO Watch GT 2 are currently available for purchase in China via the Vivo e-store, and the iQOO TWS 5 will go on sale from October 25.

iQOO Pad 5e Features, Specifications

The iQOO Pad 5e features a 12.05-inch 2.8K LCD screen with a resolution of 2,800×1,968 pixels and a 16:10 aspect ratio. It offers a 144Hz adaptive refresh rate and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate for smooth visuals and responsive touch performance. The screen also supports DC dimming, making it comfortable for extended viewing.

Powering the iQOO Pad 5e is an octa core 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, paired with an Adreno 750 GPU, up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and inbuilt storage of 128GB with UFS 3.1 or 256GB and 512GB with UFS 4.1. The tablet runs Android 15 with OriginOS 5 out of the box.

For optics, the iQOO Pad 5e includes an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera for video calls and selfies. It is equipped with a quad-speaker system as well. The tablet houses a large 10,000mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, and a USB Type-C port. The tablet measures 266.43×192×6.62mm and weighs 584g.

iQOO Watch GT 2 Features, Specifications

The iQOO Watch GT 2 features a 2.07-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 432×514 pixels. It comes with a 2.5D curved design, an always-on display, a 60Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 2400 nits. The smartwatch runs on Blue OS 3.0, and is equipped with multiple health and fitness sensors, including an optical heart rate and blood oxygen sensor, acceleration sensor, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor, and ambient light sensor.

iQOO's Watch GT 2 supports over 100 preset sports modes, along with a professional coach and training courses. Health tracking features include all-day heart rate monitoring, continuous SpO2 detection, sleep and stress monitoring, breathing exercises, menstrual cycle tracking, and noise detection.

A DeepSeek-powered AI assistant is built into the watch, allowing users to interact through voice commands for quick access to information and controls. It also includes a speaker and microphone for voice calling, along with LTE connectivity via eSIM. It supports Bluetooth 5.4 for seamless pairing and multiple satellite systems such as GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, and Beidou for precise location tracking. NFC support is also included for easy contactless payments.

Powering the iQOO Watch GT 2 is a 695mAh battery on the Bluetooth version and a 595mAh battery on the eSIM model. The smartwatch can last up to 33 days on Bluetooth mode and up to eight days when using the eSIM, as per the company. The smartwatch measures 47.54×40.19×10.97mm and weighs around 35.8g.

iQOO TWS 5 Features, Specifications

The iQOO TWS 5 earbuds come equipped with 11mm dynamic drivers and feature adaptive noise cancellation of up to 60dB with 5500Hz ultra-wideband noise reduction, along with intelligent dynamic noise reduction and dual transparency modes for a balanced listening experience. The earbuds are powered by the BES2710Y sound platform and cover an impressive 16Hz to 48kHz audio range.

For connectivity, the iQOO TWS 5 supports LDAC, AAC, SBC, and LC3 audio codecs, and runs on Bluetooth 5.4 LE. The earphones also support 360-degree spatial audio for an immersive soundstage and 42ms low latency mode, which helps keep audio and visuals in sync.

Each iQOO TWS 5 earbud houses a 56mAh battery that is claimed to last up to 12 hours with ANC off and up to six hours with ANC on. The charging case packs a 513mAh battery, extending total playback time to as much as 48 hours with ANC off and 24 hours with ANC on, according to the company. The earbuds are IP54 rated for dust and water resistance. The charging case measures 60×23.8×46mm and weighs 42.5g, while each earbud weighs just 4.8g and measures 22.05×23.6×30.27mm.