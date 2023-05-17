Zebronics introduced the new Zeb Pods-1 earbuds on May 17 with dynamic 13mm drivers. The true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones come with support for Google Assistant and Siri. The newly launched earbuds feature Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity and a low latency of just 60ms for gaming. They are said to be the first Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) earbuds from the company. They also feature ENC calling with noise cancellation during calls. The earbuds are likely to compete with boAt Airdopes 111 TWS earphones, Boult Audio Z40 True Wireless, and others.

Zebronics Zeb Pods-1 price in India

The new Zeb Pods-1 from Zebronics sale are live on Amazon India. They are available for purchase at a price of Rs. 1,499. Buyers can also avail of a 5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 250 on select bank cards.

Zebronics Zeb Pods-1 specifications, features

The Zebronics Zeb Pods-1 sport an in-ear design. They feature 13mm drivers and support Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity. The newly launched earbuds also support voice assistants like Google Assistant and Siri. The Zeb Pods-1 are said to be the company's first Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) earbuds. They are equipped with ANC technology powered by advanced signal processing that cancels all the background noise while on calls.

The Zeb Pods-1 also have ENC calling and a built-in microphone. They come with a low latency of 60ms, to offer lag-free gaming sessions.

The Zeb Pods-1 are equipped with a rechargeable battery that supports a Type-C charging cable. They are claimed to offer up to 28 hours of playback time without ANC and up to 22 hours with ANC enabled. The earbuds feature touch controls to play media and take calls. They are said to be able to pair with devices as soon as the charging case is opened.

