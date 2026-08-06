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  • Sony WH 1000XM6 Now Available in Olive Grey Colour Variant in India: Price, Availability, Features

Sony WH-1000XM6 Now Available in Olive Grey Colour Variant in India: Price, Availability, Features

With the addition of the latest option, the Sony WH-1000XM6 is now available in six colour options.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 6 August 2026 14:20 IST
Sony WH-1000XM6 Now Available in Olive Grey Colour Variant in India: Price, Availability, Features

Photo Credit: Sony

Sony WH-1000XM6 in an Olive Grey shade

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Highlights
  • Sony WH-1000XM6 comes with a noise cancelltion QN3 chip
  • Amazon will sell the new colour variant first
  • A quick charge is claimed to deliver three hours of playback
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Sony has introduced a new Olive Grey colour option for the WH-1000XM6 wireless noise-cancelling headphones in India. The new finish joins the existing Black, Platinum Silver, Midnight Blue, Sandstone and Sand Pink variants, expanding the available colour choices to six. Apart from the new colourway, the headphones retain the same specifications and features as the standard model. The Sony WH-1000XM6 continues to offer active noise cancellation, studio-tuned audio, AI-backed calling features and support for high-resolution audio formats.

Sony WH-1000XM6 Price in India, Availability

The Sony WH-1000XM6 in the Olive Grey finish is priced at Rs. 39,990 in India. The new colour variant will be available from August 6 and will initially go on sale exclusively through Amazon, according to the press release.

sony wh1000xm6 olive grey sony inline Sony WH-1000XM6

Sony WH-1000XM6 is now available in India in Olive Grey, Sandstone, Sand Pink, Black, Platinum Silver, and Midnight Blue shades
Photo Credit: Sony

 

With the addition of the latest option, the Sony WH-1000XM6 is now available in six colour options. Sony introduced the Sand Pink option in February, followed by the Sandstone finish in June, after launching in the country in Black, Platinum Silver, and Midnight Blue finishes.

Sony WH-1000XM6 Features, Specifications

The Olive Grey version of the Sony WH-1000XM6 carries the same hardware and feature set as the existing WH-1000XM6 models. Sony says the finish draws inspiration from natural tones and is aimed at users looking for a more understated design.

The Sony WH-1000XM6 is powered by the HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN3, paired with 12 microphones for real-time adaptive noise cancellation. Sony says the processor is seven times faster than its predecessor, while the higher microphone count improves both noise suppression and sound quality. The headphones also feature specially designed drivers and support Hi-Res Audio, Hi-Res Audio Wireless, LDAC, DSEE Extreme, 360 Reality Audio Upmix for Cinema, and Dynamic Head Tracking.

Connectivity options on the Sony WH-1000XM6 include Bluetooth 5.3, Multipoint support, SBC, AAC, LDAC and LC3 codecs, as well as a 3.5mm wired connection. The headphones are claimed to offer up to 30 hours of battery life with ANC enabled or up to 40 hours without it, while a three-minute quick charge delivers up to three hours of playback. They weigh 254g and ship with a carrying case.

Sony WH-1000XM6 Wireless Headphones

Sony WH-1000XM6 Wireless Headphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Light and comfortable, foldable design
  • Smart magnetic carrying case
  • User replaceable earpads (no tool needed)
  • Excellent active noise cancelling
  • Good for voice calls
  • LE Audio support for gaming
  • Sound Connect app works well
  • Bad
  • No IP-rating
  • No USB listening
  • No aptxHD or aptxHD Lossless support
Read detailed Sony WH-1000XM6 Wireless Headphones review
Colour Black
Headphone Type Over-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity Wireless
Type Headphones
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Further reading: Sony WH-1000XM6, Sony WH-1000XM6 Olive Grey Variant, Sony WH-1000XM6 Price in India, Sony WH-1000XM6 Features, Sony
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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Sony WH-1000XM6 Now Available in Olive Grey Colour Variant in India: Price, Availability, Features
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