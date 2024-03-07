Just Corseca has recently introduced new audio devices in the Indian market - two true wireless (TWS) earphones and a Bluetooth speaker. The Albatross Bluetooth speaker is offered in three colourways and is claimed to offer a playback time of up to four hours, while the Skybeats and Soundwave TWS earphones, offered in two shades each, are said to offer a battery life of up to 40 hours with their charging cases. The earphones support Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, active noise cancellation (ANC), and environmental noise cancellation (ENC).

Just Corseca Skybeats, Soundwave, Albatross price in India, availability

The Just Corseca Albatross Bluetooth speaker comes in black, blue, and green colour options, while the Skybeats and Soundwave TWS earphones are offered in black and white colourways. Both Just Corseca Skybeats earphones and Albatross speakers are listed online at Rs. 3,999, while the Just Corseca Soundwave is listed at Rs. 4,299.

However, the company announced in a press note that the Albatross speaker is available in India at a special launch price of Rs. 2,299. It also confirmed that the Just Corseca Soundwave and Skybeats TWS earphones will be priced in the country at special launch prices of Rs. 1,599 and Rs. 1,399, respectively. These special launch prices will be valid for one week from its launch date of March 6. The products are currently available for sale via the Just Corseca India website.

Just Corseca Skybeats, Soundwave TWS earphones specifications, features

The Just Corseca Skybeats are equipped with quad mics and they support both ANC and ENC. These TWS earphones carry a 10mm driver and have a low latency of 40ms in game mode. They support Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and get an IPX4 rating for splash resistance.

The charging case of the Skybeats earphones pack a 350mAh battery, while individual earbuds come with 40mAh cells. They are said to offer a battery life of up to 40 hours including the charging case.

Just Corseca Soundwave TWS earphones, on the other hand, carry a larger 13mm driver and their charging case is equipped with a 500mAh battery. However, the battery life and other features of the earphones are similar to those of Skybeats.

Just Corseca Albatross Bluetooth speaker specifications features

The Albatross Bluetooth speaker is backed by a 1,800mAh battery which is said to offer up to four hours of playback time. It offers 20W output and is equipped with RGB lights and an inbuilt microphone. The speaker also supports Bluetooth, USB, AUX, FM, and TF Card connectivity.

