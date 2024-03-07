Technology News
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Just Corseca Skybeats, Soundwave TWS Earphones and Albatross Bluetooth Speaker Debut in India: See Price

Just Corseca Skybeats, Soundwave TWS Earphones and Albatross Bluetooth Speaker Debut in India: See Price

Just Corseca Skybeats and Soundwave TWS earphones support Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 March 2024 17:12 IST
Just Corseca Skybeats, Soundwave TWS Earphones and Albatross Bluetooth Speaker Debut in India: See Price

Photo Credit: Just Corseca

Just Corseca Skybeats, Soundwave, and Albatross are currently available for purchase in India

Highlights
  • Just Corseca Skybeats are equipped with a 10mm driver
  • The Soundwave true wireless earphones have a 13mm driver
  • The Albatross Bluetooth speaker offers up to 4 hours of playback time
Advertisement

Just Corseca has recently introduced new audio devices in the Indian market - two true wireless (TWS) earphones and a Bluetooth speaker. The Albatross Bluetooth speaker is offered in three colourways and is claimed to offer a playback time of up to four hours, while the Skybeats and Soundwave TWS earphones, offered in two shades each, are said to offer a battery life of up to 40 hours with their charging cases. The earphones support Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, active noise cancellation (ANC), and environmental noise cancellation (ENC).

Just Corseca Skybeats, Soundwave, Albatross price in India, availability

The Just Corseca Albatross Bluetooth speaker comes in black, blue, and green colour options, while the Skybeats and Soundwave TWS earphones are offered in black and white colourways. Both Just Corseca Skybeats earphones and Albatross speakers are listed online at Rs. 3,999, while the Just Corseca Soundwave is listed at Rs. 4,299.

However, the company announced in a press note that the Albatross speaker is available in India at a special launch price of Rs. 2,299. It also confirmed that the Just Corseca Soundwave and Skybeats TWS earphones will be priced in the country at special launch prices of Rs. 1,599 and Rs. 1,399, respectively. These special launch prices will be valid for one week from its launch date of March 6. The products are currently available for sale via the Just Corseca India website.

Just Corseca Skybeats, Soundwave TWS earphones specifications, features

The Just Corseca Skybeats are equipped with quad mics and they support both ANC and ENC. These TWS earphones carry a 10mm driver and have a low latency of 40ms in game mode. They support Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and get an IPX4 rating for splash resistance.

The charging case of the Skybeats earphones pack a 350mAh battery, while individual earbuds come with 40mAh cells. They are said to offer a battery life of up to 40 hours including the charging case.

Just Corseca Soundwave TWS earphones, on the other hand, carry a larger 13mm driver and their charging case is equipped with a 500mAh battery. However, the battery life and other features of the earphones are similar to those of Skybeats. 

Just Corseca Albatross Bluetooth speaker specifications features

The Albatross Bluetooth speaker is backed by a 1,800mAh battery which is said to offer up to four hours of playback time. It offers 20W output and is equipped with RGB lights and an inbuilt microphone. The speaker also supports Bluetooth, USB, AUX, FM, and TF Card connectivity.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Just Corseca Skybeats, Just Corseca Soundwave, Just Corseca Albatross, Just Corseca Skybeats India launch, Just Corseca Soundwave India launch, Just Corseca Albatross India launch, Just Corseca Skybeats price in India, Just Corseca Soundwave price in India, Just Corseca Albatross price in India, Just Corseca Skybeats specifications, Just Corseca Soundwave specifications, Just Corseca Albatross specifications, Just Corseca
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Google's Tensor G4 SoC to Adopt FOWLP Technology to Improve Heat Management, Power Efficiency: Report
Apple Said to Be Working on a 20.3-Inch Foldable MacBook, Expected to Enter Production in 2027
Just Corseca Skybeats, Soundwave TWS Earphones and Albatross Bluetooth Speaker Debut in India: See Price
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V30, V30 Pro With 50-Megapixel Front Cameras Debut in India: See Price
  2. OnePlus 13 Early Render Showcases a Fresh Camera Layout: See Here
  3. OnePlus Nord 4 May Launch Soon, Model Codename Tipped
  4. Samsung Galaxy M14 4G With 50-Megapixel Camera Listed Online in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 Tipped to Be Available In These Colourways
  2. Samsung Tipped to Bring Back Vertically Scrolling App Drawer via the Good Lock App
  3. Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G Teased to Cost Under Rs. 30,000, Design Revealed
  4. Just Corseca Skybeats, Soundwave TWS Earphones and Albatross Bluetooth Speaker Debut in India: See Price
  5. Google Adds a New Gemini AI Feature That Will Let Users Fine-Tune Its Responses
  6. Apple Modifies Proposed App Store Changes to Comply With New EU Rules After Criticism From Developers
  7. Apple Said to Be Working on a 20.3-Inch Foldable MacBook, Expected to Enter Production in 2027
  8. Google's Tensor G4 SoC to Adopt FOWLP Technology to Improve Heat Management, Power Efficiency: Report
  9. WhatsApp’s Third-Party Chats Feature Will Uphold End-to-End Encryption, Reveals Meta
  10. Vivo V30, V30 Pro With 50-Megapixel Front Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »