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Marshall Milton ANC Headphones Launched in India With Adaptive ANC, Up to 80-Hour Battery Life: Price, Features

The Marshall Milton ANC has a customisable M-button for media playback, volume adjustment and call controls.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 1 July 2026 19:35 IST
Marshall Milton ANC Headphones Launched in India With Adaptive ANC, Up to 80-Hour Battery Life: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Marshall

Marshall Milton ANC is available in a black finish

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Highlights
  • Marshall equips the headphones with a foldable design
  • The Milton ANC goes on sale in India from July 2
  • Hi-Res Audio playback is supported over LDAC
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Marshall has launched the Milton ANC wireless on-ear headphones in India with adaptive active noise cancellation and a claimed battery life of up to 80 hours on a single charge without ANC. The new headphones also offer more than 50 hours of playback with noise cancellation enabled and support Bluetooth 6.0, Soundstage spatial audio and Adaptive Loudness. Marshall has also equipped the Milton ANC with a foldable design, six microphones and a replaceable battery. The headphones will go on sale in India from July 2.

Marshall Milton ANC Price in India, Availability

The Marshall Milton ANC is priced at Rs. 19,999 in India and is offered in a Black finish. The headphones will be available from July 2 through Marshall's website, online shopping platforms and leading retail stores across the country, according to a press release from the company.

Marshall Milton ANC Features, Specifications

The Marshall Milton ANC is equipped with 32mm dynamic drivers and an impedance of 32 ohms. The headphones support Hi-Res Audio along with SBC, AAC, LC3 and LDAC codecs. They offer a frequency response of 20Hz to 20,000Hz over SBC, AAC and LC3 codecs, while LDAC extends the range to 40,000Hz at 96kHz. They also support Soundstage spatial audio through the Marshall Bluetooth app.

marshall milton anc marshall inline Marshall Milton ANC

Marshall Milton ANC weighs 200g and features a durable foldable on-ear design
Photo Credit: Marshall

 

For connectivity, the Marshall Milton ANC supports Bluetooth 6.0 with LE Audio, Bluetooth Multipoint, a wireless range of up to 10 metres and a USB Type-C to 3.5mm wired connection. The headphones are compatible with the Marshall Bluetooth app and support over-the-air software updates.

Marshall's Milton ANC is claimed to deliver up to 80 hours of playback without ANC or more than 50 hours with ANC enabled. The headphones support Battery Preservation and feature a replaceable battery. Marshall says a 15-minute charge provides up to 9.5 hours of playback, while a full recharge takes around two hours.

The Marshall Milton ANC weighs 200g and features a durable foldable on-ear design with memory foam ear cushions, textured TPU earcups, brass detailing and powder-coated metal arms. The headphones are equipped with a customisable M-button for media playback, volume adjustment and call controls.

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Further reading: Marshall Milton ANC, Marshall Milton ANC Price in India, Marshall Milton ANC India Launch, Marshall Milton ANC Features, Marshall
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Marshall Milton ANC Headphones Launched in India With Adaptive ANC, Up to 80-Hour Battery Life: Price, Features
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