Motorola has unveiled its Brilliant Collection featuring curated new Pantone colour variants of Motorola Signature and Moto Buds 2 Plus. Besides the new colour option, these special edition models feature Swarovski crystal accents and a silk-inspired finish. The Swarovski Crystals are placed in a 3D-quilted pattern on the Motorola Signature and Moto Buds 2 Plus. The new Brilliant Collection products will be available in select global markets in the coming weeks. The Motorola Signature runs on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset.

Motorola Expands Its Brilliant Collection With Two New Devices

Motorola has unveiled its latest Brilliant Collection featuring the Motorola Signature and Moto Buds 2 Plus in Pantone Violet Indigo finish. They are confirmed to go on sale in select regions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America and Asia-Pacific in the coming weeks.

In the UK, the Motorola Signature and Moto Buds 2 Plus featuring Crystals by Swarovski are sold together for EUR 1,199 (roughly Rs. 1,44,000). The handset is available in a single 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage option.

The standard Motorola Signature with 16GB RAM + 512GB storage costs Rs. 64,999. It was launched in Pantone Carbon and Pantone Martini Olive colourways. The Moto Buds 2 Plus arrived with a price tag of EUR 149 (roughly Rs. 16,000), and it was released in Pantone Cool White and Pantone Silhouette colourways.

The latest Brilliant Collection is designed in association with jewellery brand Swarovski. The Swarovski Crystals are arranged in a 3D-quilted pattern in the Motorola Signature and Moto Buds 2 Plus. They have a silk-inspired finish. The handset has 20 hand-placed amethyst Swarovski Crystals around the Motorola logo, while the earphones have 12 Swarovski crystals on each earbud. The case is specially designed with 41 hand-placed Swarovski Crystals surrounding the logo. The earphones can be styled like jewellery.

Photo Credit: Motorola

This is Motorola's second Brilliant Collection. The Lenovo-owned brand released its first Swarovski Crystal-Studded lineuo last year with the Motorola Razr 60 and Moto Buds Loop earphones.

Motorola Signature, Moto Buds 2 Plus Specifications

Besides the design, the internals of the Brilliant Collection version of the Motorola Signature remain the same as the standard model. It has a 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED display with up to 165Hz refresh rate and includes a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. It has a triple rear camera unit headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony LYT 828 primary shooter and a 50-megapixel Sony LYT 500 front-facing camera. It carries a 5,200mAh silicon-carbon battery with 90W wired and 50W wireless fast charging.

Photo Credit: Motorola

The Moto Buds 2 Plus features 11mm dynamic drivers and supports Hi-Res Audio with Low-Latency High-Definition Audio Codec and Spatial Audio. The earbuds offer Dynamic Active Noise Cancellation and include six microphones with Environmental Noise Cancellation. They feature Sound by Bose technology and are claimed to deliver up to 40 hours of total playtime with the case.