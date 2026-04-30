Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Motorola Signature, Moto Buds 2 Plus Now Available in Swarovski Crystal Studded Brilliant Collection

Motorola Signature, Moto Buds 2 Plus Now Available in Swarovski Crystal-Studded Brilliant Collection

Swarovski Crystals are placed in a 3D-quilted pattern in the Motorola Signature and Moto Buds 2 Plus.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 30 April 2026 12:55 IST
Motorola Signature, Moto Buds 2 Plus Now Available in Swarovski Crystal-Studded Brilliant Collection

Photo Credit: Motorola

Motorola's latest Brilliant Collection is designed in association with jewellery brand Swarovski

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Motorola Signature and Moto Buds 2 Plus launched in new shade
  • The special edition models feature Swarovski crystal accents
  • Moto Buds 2 Plus features 11mm dynamic drivers
Advertisement

Motorola has unveiled its Brilliant Collection featuring curated new Pantone colour variants of Motorola Signature and Moto Buds 2 Plus. Besides the new colour option, these special edition models feature Swarovski crystal accents and a silk-inspired finish. The Swarovski Crystals are placed in a 3D-quilted pattern on the Motorola Signature and Moto Buds 2 Plus. The new Brilliant Collection products will be available in select global markets in the coming weeks. The Motorola Signature runs on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset.

Motorola Expands Its Brilliant Collection With Two New Devices

Motorola has unveiled its latest Brilliant Collection featuring the Motorola Signature and Moto Buds 2 Plus in Pantone Violet Indigo finish. They are confirmed to go on sale in select regions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America and Asia-Pacific in the coming weeks.

VoltMotorola Signature Discussion
Explore More...

In the UK, the Motorola Signature and Moto Buds 2 Plus featuring Crystals by Swarovski are sold together for EUR 1,199 (roughly Rs. 1,44,000). The handset is available in a single 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage option.

The standard Motorola Signature with 16GB RAM + 512GB storage costs Rs. 64,999. It was launched in Pantone Carbon and Pantone Martini Olive colourways. The Moto Buds 2 Plus arrived with a price tag of EUR 149 (roughly Rs. 16,000), and it was released in Pantone Cool White and Pantone Silhouette colourways.

The latest Brilliant Collection is designed in association with jewellery brand Swarovski. The Swarovski Crystals are arranged in a 3D-quilted pattern in the Motorola Signature and Moto Buds 2 Plus. They have a silk-inspired finish. The handset has 20 hand-placed amethyst Swarovski Crystals around the Motorola logo, while the earphones have 12 Swarovski crystals on each earbud. The case is specially designed with 41 hand-placed Swarovski Crystals surrounding the logo. The earphones can be styled like jewellery.

motorola signature brilliant collection Motorola Signature Moto Buds 2 Plus

Photo Credit: Motorola

 

This is Motorola's second Brilliant Collection. The Lenovo-owned brand released its first Swarovski Crystal-Studded lineuo last year with the Motorola Razr 60 and Moto Buds Loop earphones.

Motorola Signature, Moto Buds 2 Plus Specifications

Besides the design, the internals of the Brilliant Collection version of the Motorola Signature remain the same as the standard model. It has a 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED display with up to 165Hz refresh rate and includes a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. It has a triple rear camera unit headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony LYT 828 primary shooter and a 50-megapixel Sony LYT 500 front-facing camera. It carries a 5,200mAh silicon-carbon battery with 90W wired and 50W wireless fast charging.

signature motorola brilliant collection Motorola Signature Moto Buds 2 Plus

Photo Credit: Motorola

 

The Moto Buds 2 Plus features 11mm dynamic drivers and supports Hi-Res Audio with Low-Latency High-Definition Audio Codec and Spatial Audio. The earbuds offer Dynamic Active Noise Cancellation and include six microphones with Environmental Noise Cancellation. They feature Sound by Bose technology and are claimed to deliver up to 40 hours of total playtime with the case.

Motorola Signature

Motorola Signature

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sleek and premium design
  • Bright AMOLED display
  • Decent cameras
  • Top-notch performance
  • Clean user interface
  • Bad
  • Overheating issue
Read detailed Motorola Signature review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5200mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1264x2780 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola Signature, Motorola Signature Brilliant Collection, Motorola Signature Specifications, Moto Buds 2 Plus, Moto Buds 2 Plus Brilliant Collection, Motorola Brilliant Collection, Motorola
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
PS Plus Monthly Games for May Include EA Sports FC 26, Wuchang: Fallen Feathers and Nine Sols
OnePlus Pad 4 Launched in India With 144Hz LCD Screen, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chip: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Motorola Signature, Moto Buds 2 Plus Now Available in Swarovski Crystal-Studded Brilliant Collection
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. These Four Xiaomi Phones Are Now Eligible to Get Android 17 Beta Updates
  2. OnePlus Pad 4 Launched in India With Flagship Chip and These Features
  3. CMF Watch 3 Pro India Launch Finally Confirmed, Here's What to Expect
  4. Moto G87 Launched With 200-Megapixel Main Camera, 5,200mAh Battery
  5. OpenAI Confirms GPT-5.5 Cyber Model's Rollout Is Around the Corner
  6. This Intel Processor Will Likely Rival the MacBook Neo's A18 Pro Chip
  7. The iQOO Neo 10 Is Now Available in These New Colour Variants in India
  8. Sony Issues Statement on New DRM Check for PS5, PS4 Games After Backlash
  9. Moto G47 Debuts Globally With a 108-Megapixel Camera at This Price
  10. Vivo X Fold 6 Leaks Reveal 200-Megapixel Camera and 7,000mAh Battery
#Latest Stories
  1. Nine Crypto Scam Centres Targeting US Users Shut Down in Joint Operation Involving UAE, US and China
  2. Google Photos Unveils New AI-Powered Wardrobe Feature to Help You Decide What to Wear
  3. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Teases GPT-5.5 Cyber AI Model Rollout, Could Take On Anthropic’s Claude Mythos
  4. Vivo X Fold 6 Leaks Hint at 200-Megapixel Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Chip and 7,000mAh Battery
  5. Raakaasa OTT Release Date Confirmed: Know When and Where to Watch it Online
  6. Moto G47 Launched With 108-Megapixel Camera, 5,200mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
  7. Sony Issues Statement on New DRM Check for PS5, PS4 Games After Backlash
  8. House of the Dragon Season 3 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  9. Moto G37 Power Launched With 7,000mAh Battery Alongside Moto G37: Price, Specifications
  10. Motorola Razr Ultra 2026, Razr+ 2026 Launched With 4-Inch Cover Display, Razr 2026 Tags Along: Price, Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »