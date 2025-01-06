Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Noise Air Buds 6 With 12.4mm Drivers, Up to 50 Hours of Total Battery Life Launched in India

Noise Air Buds 6 With 12.4mm Drivers, Up to 50 Hours of Total Battery Life Launched in India

Noise Air Buds 6 has an IPX5 rating for splash resistance.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 January 2025 20:29 IST
Noise Air Buds 6 With 12.4mm Drivers, Up to 50 Hours of Total Battery Life Launched in India

Photo Credit: Noise

Noise Air Buds 6 is sold in Charcoal Black, Pebble Grey, and Sage Blue colourways

Highlights
  • Noise Air Buds 6 have a traditional in-ear design
  • The earphones are compatible with the Noise BudsLink App
  • The Noise Air Buds 6 earphones have an IPX5 rating
Advertisement

Noise Air Buds 6 was launched in India on Monday. The company claims that the TWS headset comes with personalisation features developed in collaboration with German technology firm Bragi, via the Noise BudsLink companion app. Each earphone is equipped with a 12.4mm driver and the headset supports up to 32dB active noise cancellation (ANC). It is said to offer a total usage time of up to 50 hours, which includes the charging case. The headset supports multipoint connectivity and up to 50ms low latency.

Noise Air Buds 6 Price in India, Availability

Noise Air Buds 6 price in India is set at Rs. 2,999 and will be available for purchase via Amazon, Flipkart and the GoNoise e-store starting January 7. The TWS headset is currently available for pre-orders via the company's website.

Interested buyers can pre-order the headset by paying Rs. 399. The pre-order pass will be available for 14 days from the launch date. It is offered in three colourways — Charcoal Black, Pebble Grey, and Sage Blue.

Noise Air Buds 6 Specifications, Features

The Noise Air Buds 6 has a traditional in-ear design with rounded stems. Each earphone is equipped with a 12.4mm driver and a quad-mic unit that enables support for environmental noise cancellation (ENC). The TWS earphones also support up to 32dB ANC, as well as a transparency mode. A 50ms low latency mode aimed at gamers is also available on the headset.

This TWS headset offers Google Fast Pair support and multipoint connectivity. It allows users to pair the Noise Air Buds 6 headsets with more than one Bluetooth device simultaneously. The earphones have an in-ear detection feature and have an IPX5 rating for splash resistance. They are compatible with the Noise BudsLink App, which allows users to customise EQ settings and touch control gestures.

Noise claims that the Air Buds 6 can last for up to 50 hours, together with the charging case. However, the company hasn't revealed how long the TWS headset can run before it must be placed in the case for charging. A quick charge of 10 minutes is claimed to offer a playback of up to 150 minutes. The charging case has a USB Type-C port.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2025 hub.

Further reading: Noise Air Buds 6, Noise Air Buds 6 Price in India, Noise Air Buds 6 India Launch, Noise Air Buds 6 Features, Noise Air Buds 6 Specifications, Noise
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Oppo Find X8 Mini Specifications Leaked; Could Feature 1.5K Display, Dimensity 9400 SoC
Noise Air Buds 6 With 12.4mm Drivers, Up to 50 Hours of Total Battery Life Launched in India
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 13 5G Series Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch
  2. Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Ultra Leaked Renders Suggest Colours
  3. iPhone 17 Air, Galaxy S25 Slim Thickness, Pricing Suggested in New Leak
  4. You May Soon Be Able to Control Supported TVs With Your Galaxy Watch
  5. Samsung Introduces Vision AI Features for Its 2025 Smart TV Lineup
  6. Solo Leveling Season 2 Now Streaming on Crunchyroll
  7. Redmi 14C 5G With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Chipset Debuts in India
  8. Huawei Nova 13i With 108-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: See Price
  9. Oppo Find X8 Mini Tipped to Arrive in China With These Specifications
  10. Samsung Patent Reveals AI Wallpaper Feature Which Reflects Time, Weather
#Latest Stories
  1. Is the Wheel of Ghosts an Ancient Observatory? New Study Suggests Otherwise
  2. Scientists Investigate Hypernuclei To Understand Subatomic Forces and Neutron Stars
  3. Andhagan OTT Release: Where to Watch Prashanth Starrer Movie Online?
  4. Golden Globes 2025: Check out The Full List of Winners
  5. Mathematicians Uncover Science Behind Hula Hooping and Body Dynamics
  6. Scientists Uncover Remains of Larger Mesosaurs in Uruguay’s Ancient Seas
  7. Noise Air Buds 6 With 12.4mm Drivers, Up to 50 Hours of Total Battery Life Launched in India
  8. Research Shows Twin Births Were Common in Ancient Primate Evolution
  9. Oppo Find X8 Mini Specifications Leaked; Could Feature 1.5K Display, Dimensity 9400 SoC
  10. Microsoft to Invest in Data Centre Infrastructure, Global Accessibility and AI Skilling in 2025
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »