iQOO 16 was launched in China on Tuesday as the Vivo sub-brand's flagship smartphone. The handset was unveiled along with the new iQOO Pad Ultra. The new handset is scheduled to go on sale in the country via the Vivo website in three colour options. The iQOO 16 is equipped with the recently launched octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset from Qualcomm, which is built on a 2nm process. It also gets an upgraded vapour chamber cooling solution for thermal management. The phone carries a triple rear camera unit. It is backed by an 8,400mAh battery, too.

iQOO 16 Price in India, Availability

iQOO 16 price starts at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 86,000) for the base variant featuring 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The higher-end 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage configurations cost CNY 6,799 (about Rs. 97,000) and CNY 7,499 (roughly Rs. 1,07,000), respectively. Lastly, the top-of-the-line model with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage is priced at CNY 8,499 (roughly Rs. 1,21,000).

The handset is set to go on sale in China in October via the Vivo online store. The iQOO 16 is offered in Chasing the Light, Legend, and Racing Track (translated from Chinese) colourways.

iQOO 16 Specifications, Features

The iQOO 16 is a dual-SIM smartphone that ships with Vivo's latest OriginOS 7, which is based on Android 17. The phone sports a 6.85-inch 2K (1,440 x 3,168 pixels) AMOLED display with Samsung M16 luminescent material, up to a 165Hz refresh rate, 508 ppi pixel density, 1.07 billion colours, 5,000Hz instantaneous touch sampling rate, up to 2,800 nits peak brightness in HBM, AR anti-reflective film, and LEAD [Low Power, Eco-Friendly, Augmented Brightness, and Design Slim and Light] display technology. The phone ships with IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Powering the iQOO 16 is Qualcomm's 2nm octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 5 chipset, delivering a peak clock speed of up to 5.01GHz. The handset also features a proprietary Q4 gaming chip, an Adreno GPU, up to 16GB of LPDDR5x Ultra RAM, and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. For thermal management, the iQOO 16 is equipped with an upgraded vapour chamber solution with an 8,500 sq mm heat dissipation area.

For optics, the iQOO 16 carries a triple rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel (f/1.68) main camera with a 1/1.3-inch sensor and optical image stabilisation (OIS), along with a 50-megapixel (f/2.65) periscope telephoto camera offering up to 100x digital zoom and a 50-megapixel (f/2.05) ultrawide camera. On the front, the phone sports a 32-megapixel (f/2.2) selfie camera. It is capable of recording videos at up to 8K/30 fps.

The iQOO 16 packs an 8,400mAh battery with support for 100W (wired) and 40W (wireless) fast charging. It also supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, a USB Type-C port, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, and QZSS for connectivity. The list of onboard sensors includes a gravity sensor, an ambient light sensor, a proximity sensor, a gyroscope, an e-compass, and an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor for security. It measures 163.75×76.90×8.30mm and weighs about 222.5g.