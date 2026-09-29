Samsung is expanding the Android 17-based One UI 9 update to more Galaxy S26 users in the US after a delayed start. The software upgrade initially reached a limited number of T-Mobile devices before expanding to unlocked Galaxy S26 units enrolled in the beta programme. One UI 9 brings changes to Galaxy AI, privacy, security, Samsung Health, accessibility and multitasking. The update also adds new Bixby controls, a redesigned lock screen clock and several improvements to Samsung DeX.

Samsung Expands One UI 9 Android 17 Rollout for Galaxy S26 in US: Complete Changelog

According to a report by 9to5Google, the update introduces several new Galaxy AI features, expanded privacy and security controls, a more customisable Quick Panel and new health tracking tools. It also brings changes to Bixby, accessibility, the lock screen and Samsung DeX.

The Now Nudge feature can reportedly suggest actions from conversation notifications or a floating button, including adding reservation details, entering addresses and saving places in Google Maps. My FanCam can follow a selected person in a video and crop the surrounding footage automatically. Interpreter's conversation mode is also said to let users scroll through previous parts of a conversation while continuing to talk. During calls, the phone can surface related information such as upcoming events.

One UI 9 reportedly adds a Warranty and care section in Settings with warranty information, diagnostic tools and maintenance guidance. Users can also quickly disable biometric unlocking for the next unlock attempt by holding the volume down and side buttons together or tapping Power in the Quick Panel.

A blue indicator will appear when an app accesses location data, with the Quick Panel showing which app triggered it. The Now brief can also warn about malware, apps installed from unknown sources and unnecessary permissions. AI-powered privacy alerts are said to flag apps that request excessive access to personal data, while potentially malicious or vulnerable apps can be blocked from opening.

The redesigned Samsung Health app lets users resize and rearrange cards for Activity, Sleep, Mindfulness and Nutrition. It also adds quicker ways to log moods and meals, including camera-based input. Health trends can be viewed by hour, day or week, with pinch-to-zoom support and the option to compare multiple charts. Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Ring measurements can also be used to track sleep-related vitals.

Samsung Health can reportedly generate a daily heart health score using factors such as sleep, exercise, BMI and blood pressure. Cardio load tracking shows the impact of workouts and adjusts target ranges based on recent activity and training goals. The new Fitness Index combines body composition, cardio, strength, flexibility and endurance data, while the Hearing tracker monitors sound exposure using Galaxy Watch and headphone measurements. Cycle tracking also gets additional options and a calendar view.

Bixby can reportedly be activated by raising the phone towards the mouth and speaking, without requiring a wake word. Its conversation history can be searched, renamed, pinned or cleared, while a new home screen widget provides access to both new and previous conversations.

One UI 9 also adds accessibility changes, including Text Spotlight for enlarging and highlighting content on screen. Physical keyboard users can access accessibility settings through shortcuts, while Mouse Keys gains controls for pointer speed and acceleration as well as number-pad support. Samsung has also moved the Replace swipe with single tap option to the Dexterity and interaction menu.

Select to speak can reportedly read selected text or describe images without requiring full TalkBack. TalkBack updates are expected to be delivered through the Play Store, while a new What's new section will highlight recent accessibility additions.

Elsewhere, the Quick Panel can reportedly be customised further, including changes to the size of brightness and volume controls and the media player. Users can also separate the sound mode button from the volume slider. Samsung DeX is said to make it easier to move app windows between desktops and desktop previews in Recents. The default Lock screen clock has also been redesigned to adapt to the wallpaper.

The report further notes that One UI 9 has started reaching the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, alongside the wider expansion of Android 17-based software beyond the Galaxy S26 beta rollout.