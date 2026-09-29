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CD Projekt Red Details All Improvements in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Remastered Ahead of Launch

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Remastered is now available as a free upgrade to existing owners of the game on PC and consoles.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 29 September 2026 16:23 IST
CD Projekt Red Details All Improvements in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Remastered Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: CD Projekt Red

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Remastered launches on September 29

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Highlights
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Remastered arrives as a free upgrade
  • The game adds PSSR support on PS5 Pro
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Remastered was announced at Gamescom 2026
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The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Remastered is now out on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Nintendo Switch 2. The remaster updates the original RPG with graphical and gameplay improvements, along with a host of new quality-of-life features. Ahead of the game's launch, developer CD Projekt Red has detailed all the improvements coming with the new release.

Users who own The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on any platform will be able to upgrade to the remastered version for free. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Remastered is available on PC (Steam, GOG, Epic Games Store, Battle.net), PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Switch 2. Here are the changes coming with the upgrade:

Visual Improvements

The remaster features improved lighting, updated textures and models, improved shading model, new visual effects for skills, and more. The remastered version also gets path-tracing support on PC.

On PS5 Pro, the game gets support for PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) for higher visual fidelity, VRR, uncapped framerates, and updated Graphics modes.

Gameplay Improvements

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Remastered comes with an improved skill system. Skills have been organised in skill trees, and each skill has three ranks now. Skills will be reset for users upgrading from an older version of the game to the remastered one.

The Remaster also introduces a Reforge system to change the appearance your gear and equipment without changing their stats.

There are big improvements to the combat, as well. CD Projekt Red has polished the combat behavior of several non-boss monsters, including their attack patterns, counterattacks, movement, reactions, flight, and the application of effects.

Geralt and Roach's movement, player control, and animations have been improved, as well. Geralt's jumping animation has been refined to look more realistic. His animations for ledge climbing, ladder climbing and vaulting have been refined for more responsive, fluid movement, the developer said. Additionally, there are new animations for combat finishers.

The game also brings additional improvements to combat and exploration cameras, target-lock switching, and more.

UI/UX Improvements

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Remastered comes with a variety of UI improvements to make the game more immersive and intuitive. For instance, meditation now features a timelapse instead of a UI screen. The map has been updated so that it's easier to switch between tracked quests. Untracked quests now come with a distinct marker and can be tracked by selecting it.

Users can also hide certain items on the mini map for a cleaner view. Quest notifications have been improved, while the UI for loot has been streamlined. The game's photo mode gets a major improvement, too, with expanded features and updated UI.

Additionally, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Remastered brings a host of accessibility and quality-of-life improvements, alongside fixes for existing issues. The full list of improvements can be seen on the official The Witcher website.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Remastered is now out on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Nintendo Switch 2.

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Further reading: The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Remastered, The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt, The Witcher 3, CD Projekt Red
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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CD Projekt Red Details All Improvements in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Remastered Ahead of Launch
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