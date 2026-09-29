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  • Indian Rhythm Action Game Suri: The Seventh Note Will Launch on October 30; Pre Orders Now Live

Indian Rhythm Action Game Suri: The Seventh Note Will Launch on October 30; Pre-Orders Now Live

Suri: The Seventh Note is available in Standard and Digital Deluxe Editions.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 29 September 2026 19:14 IST
Indian Rhythm Action Game Suri: The Seventh Note Will Launch on October 30; Pre-Orders Now Live

Photo Credit: Tathvamasi Studios

Suri: The Seventh Note was revealed in 2025

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Highlights
  • Suri: The Seventh Note pre-orders are live on PlayStation Store
  • The game has been developed by India-based Tathvamasi Studios
  • Suri: The Seventh Note is a rhythm-based action platformer
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Indian developer Tathvamasi Studios has revealed the release date for Suri: The Seventh Note. The rhythm-based action platformer will launch on October 30, 2026, on PC and PS5. Pre-orders for the game are now live on PlayStation Store. Tathvamasi has also released a new trailer for Suri, showing more of its rhythm-based platforming gameplay.

Backed by Sony's PlayStation India Hero Project, Suri: The Seventh Note was revealed just over a year ago in September 2025. It's now set to launch on PC (via Steam) and PS5 on October 30, with pre-orders now live on PlayStation Store.

Pricing and Editions

The Standard edition of the rhythm action title is priced at $19.99—Rs. 1,664 in India—but PS Plus members get a 20 percent discount on the pre-order, bringing the price down to Rs. 1,331.

Suri: The Seventh Note is also available in a $24.99 Digital Deluxe edition on PlayStation Store, which includes the base game, an exclusive skin, and DLC content. Pre-ordering the Digital Deluxe edition will also grant PS5 users three-day early access starting October 27. In India, the Digital Deluxe edition is priced at Rs 2,081, with PS Plus members getting a 20 percent pre-order discount.

On PS5, Suri also utilises the DualSense controller's haptics to deliver an immersive rhythm-based gameplay experience, the developer said. Players will be able to hear, see, and feel the beat as they navigate the game's environments.

Suri can also be wishlisted on Steam right now. A playable demo of the game is available on both platforms.

“After nearly three years SURI has gone from an idea in our heads to a fully-realised game for the PS5 and PC,” Tathvamasi Studios CEO and game director Glen Martin said in a statement. “It's our first game and we wouldn't be here without the gracious support of PlayStation India Hero Project."

Suri: The Seventh Note was revealed as part of Sony's PlayStation India Hero Project in 2025. The rhythm-based action platformer follows Ajira, a young girl on a quest to save her mother from a mysterious illness with the help of a magical fruit hidden away on an island taken over by a dark, corrupting rhythm. As Ajira, players must navigate the treacherous world that shifts and reacts to musical beats.

SURI: The Seventh Note

upcoming
SURI: The Seventh Note

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Adventure
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5), PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 3+
Comments

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Further reading: Suri The Seventh Note, Suri, Tathvamasi Studios, PlayStation India Hero Project, PS5, PC, Steam, Sony
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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