Nothing is set to launch a new product later this month, the company announced on Tuesday. Over the past few weeks, the company has been teasing the arrival of a new product, without actually revealing any relevant information including what type of device will be launched or any of its specifications. The latest teaser posted by the company suggests that the UK startup led by OnePlus Co-Founder Carl Pei will soon introduce a new wireless audio headset with an open ear design.

On Tuesday, Nothing's account on X (formerly Twitter) posted a brief clip of two rounded cables bumping against each other. The post also includes the text "out in the open" along with the confirmation that the company will launch a new product on September 24. There's no additional information, even on the company's website.

Out in the open. A new arrival is landing on 24.09.2024 pic.twitter.com/6daPuiamXK — Nothing (@nothing) September 17, 2024

The curved components teased in the post on X appear to be part of an open-ear headset, similar to the ear loop seen on the Soundcore AeroFit Pro, or Shokz OpenFit Air. However, this speculation should be taken with a grain of salt as there's no word from the company on plans to launch a new pair of earphones. A listing on the IMDA website suggests that the company could soon launch a product called the Nothing Ear Open.

Open-ear wireless earphones are designed to remain further away from your ear canal, allowing to listen to media while also remaining aware of your surroundings while reducing ear fatigue. However, they lack the passive seal offered by traditional in-ear headsets leading to sound leakage.

Nothing doesn't offer a pair of truly wireless stereo earphones with an open ear design, and the latest post from the company contains two clues — the word open itself as well as the part of the product shown in the brief video — that suggest whether the upcoming product will be its first product in the open ear category.

The only other TWS headset launched by the company that doesn't feature silicone tips is the now discontinued Nothing Ear Stick (Review) that was introduced in 2022. However, it featured an in-ear design, while the rumoured Nothing headset could be the company's first open-ear earphones.