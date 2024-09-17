Technology News
Nothing Sets September 24 Launch Date for Purported 'Open' Wireless Headset

A vague teaser posted by Nothing suggests that the company will launch a new wireless headset with an open-ear design.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 17 September 2024 18:43 IST
Photo Credit: X/ Nothing

Nothing's teaser on X suggests it will soon launch a new wireless audio product

Highlights
  • Nothing will launch a new product on September 24
  • The company might be planning to launch a new wireless headset
  • The rumoured Nothing Ear Open might feature an open-ear design
Nothing is set to launch a new product later this month, the company announced on Tuesday. Over the past few weeks, the company has been teasing the arrival of a new product, without actually revealing any relevant information including what type of device will be launched or any of its specifications. The latest teaser posted by the company suggests that the UK startup led by OnePlus Co-Founder Carl Pei will soon introduce a new wireless audio headset with an open ear design.

On Tuesday, Nothing's account on X (formerly Twitter) posted a brief clip of two rounded cables bumping against each other. The post also includes the text "out in the open" along with the confirmation that the company will launch a new product on September 24. There's no additional information, even on the company's website.

 

The curved components teased in the post on X appear to be part of an open-ear headset, similar to the ear loop seen on the Soundcore AeroFit Pro, or Shokz OpenFit Air. However, this speculation should be taken with a grain of salt as there's no word from the company on plans to launch a new pair of earphones. A listing on the IMDA website suggests that the company could soon launch a product called the Nothing Ear Open.

Open-ear wireless earphones are designed to remain further away from your ear canal, allowing to listen to media while also remaining aware of your surroundings while reducing ear fatigue. However, they lack the passive seal offered by traditional in-ear headsets leading to sound leakage.

Nothing doesn't offer a pair of truly wireless stereo earphones with an open ear design, and the latest post from the company contains two clues — the word open itself as well as the part of the product shown in the brief video — that suggest whether the upcoming product will be its first product in the open ear category.

The only other TWS headset launched by the company that doesn't feature silicone tips is the now discontinued Nothing Ear Stick (Review) that was introduced in 2022. However, it featured an in-ear design, while the rumoured Nothing headset could be the company's first open-ear earphones.

Further reading: Nothing Ear Open, Open Ear Earphones, Wireless Earphones, Nothing

Further reading: Nothing Ear Open, Open Ear Earphones, Wireless Earphones, Nothing
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
What is Blockchain Sharding: Explained

Nothing Sets September 24 Launch Date for Purported 'Open' Wireless Headset
