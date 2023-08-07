Technology News
  CMF by Nothing Tipped to Have Received BIS Approval for Smartwatch, Earphones in India

CMF by Nothing Tipped to Have Received BIS Approval for Smartwatch, Earphones in India

The products mentioned are B163, which is described as wireless earphones, and D395, mentioned under smartwatch category.

Written by Richa Sharma | Updated: 7 August 2023 23:32 IST
CMF by Nothing Tipped to Have Received BIS Approval for Smartwatch, Earphones in India

The company has recently launched Nothing Phone 2, which starts at Rs. 44,999 in India

Highlights
  • There are no further details on specifications or design of the products
  • The smartwatch from CMF by Nothing will be the first one from the company
  • Nothing Ear 2 are priced at Rs. 8,999, Nothing Ear Stick costs Rs. 4,999

Nothing was previously reported to have announced the launch of its sub-brand names CMF by Nothing. The new startup aims at providing access to more affordable devices. Now, it seems like India will be one of the First Nations where CMF by Nothing will be launching its upcoming products. A new tips hints that the UK-based company has already registered two products in India. These products — smartwatch and headphones — have also been reportedly approved by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

A post on X by tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) shares images of two products on the BIS certification site.The products mentioned are B163, which are described as wireless earphones, and D395, mentioned under smartwatch category. While the smartwatch seems to have received its approval on June 16, the earphones have been granted inclusion on July 23. 

Previously, tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistingsspotted a power adopter listed by CMF by Nothing on the BIS certification site. The products, listed as C332, was suggested to be a charger for the smartwatch by the tipster. 

There are no further details on the specifications or the design of the products. While Nothing has previously launched its TWS earbuds in India, the smartwatch from CMF by Nothing will be the first one from the company to be launched in the country. However, Nothing CEO Carl Pei has previously stated that both companies will be handled by separate teams.

Nothing previously launched the Nothing Ear 2, Nothing Ear 1 and Nothing Ear Stick (TWS) earbuds in India. While the Ear 2 are priced at Rs. 8,999, Nothing Ear Stick costs Rs. 4,999 in the country. 

The company has recently launched Nothing Phone 2, which starts at Rs. 44,999. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, along with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of inbuilt storage. It is backed by a 4,700mAh battery that support 45W PPS wired, 15W Qi wireless, and 5W wireless reverse charging. Nothing Phone 2 sports a dual rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary camera. 

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Nothing, CMF by Nothing, Smartwatch Nothing, Earphones Nothing, BIS
Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
With almost 6 years of experience in journalism, Richa Sharma has joined Gadgets 360 as a Chief Sub-Editor in 2022. She has previously worked as an Entertainment journalist, covering Hollywood news. At Gadgets 360, she tracks news updates, edit articles and write copies for tech and science. Apart from reading and writing news, you can find her scrolling cat videos and memes for her daily dose of laughter. If you have any interesting science/tech updates to share, you can contact her at ...More
Meta Chief Mark Zuckerberg Comments on Threads About Cage-Fight Against X's Head Elon Musk

CMF by Nothing Tipped to Have Received BIS Approval for Smartwatch, Earphones in India
