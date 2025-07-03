OnePlus Buds 4 Key Features Revealed Ahead of July 8 India Launch

OnePlus Buds 4 is scheduled to be unveiled on July 8 alongside the OnePlus Nord 5 and Nord CE 5. The company has already confirmed some key specifications of the upcoming TWS earphones, including active noise cancellation (ANC) details and battery life. They are set to be offered in two colour options. Notably, the Amazon microsite for the TWS has revealed additional features, including driver size and call noise cancellation support. They are expected to succeed the OnePlus Buds 3, which were introduced in the country in early 2024.

OnePlus Buds 4 Key Features Revealed Ahead of India Launch

The OnePlus Buds 4 will be launched in India on July 8 at 2pm IST alongside the Nord 5 and Nord CE 5 handsets. All devices will go on sale in the country via the official e-store and Amazon. The TWS earphones are confirmed to come in Storm Grey and Zen Green colourways.

Amazon's microsite for the OnePlus Buds 4 reveals that the earphones will carry 11mm woofers and 6mm tweeters alongside dual DAC units. They will support the LHDC 5.0 audio codec and immersive 3D Spatial Audio experience. The earphones will offer a Hi-Res Audio certification as well.

OnePlus has already confirmed that the Buds 4 will offer up to 55dB adaptive ANC, including a Transparency mode. The microsite now reveals that the TWS earphones will be equipped with a three-mic system, including a feed-forward, a feedback and a talk mic, for AI-backed call noise cancellation.

The OnePlus Buds 4 earphones are said to provide real-time AI Translation with just a tap. The earphones support Bluetooth 5.4, dual-device connectivity, and Steady Connect technology, which is claimed to offer a stable Bluetooth connection, especially outdoors. They support a dedicated Gaming Mode with up to 47ms ultra-low latency, according to the company.

On a single charge, the OnePlus Buds 4 are claimed to last for up to 45 hours, with the charging case. The earbuds alone are said to provide a playback time of up to 11 hours on a single charge. The earphones support volume swipe control.

