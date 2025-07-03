Technology News
English Edition

OnePlus Buds 4 Key Features Revealed Ahead of July 8 India Launch

OnePlus Buds 4 are claimed to last for up to 45 hours on a single charge, with the charging case.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 July 2025 10:49 IST
OnePlus Buds 4 Key Features Revealed Ahead of July 8 India Launch

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Buds 4 earphones will offer volume swipe control

Highlights
  • OnePlus Buds 4 will support real-time AI Translation
  • They will offer Bluetooth 5.4 and dual-device connectivity
  • The OnePlus Buds 4 can provide up to 55dB ANC
Advertisement

OnePlus Buds 4 is scheduled to be unveiled on July 8 alongside the OnePlus Nord 5 and Nord CE 5. The company has already confirmed some key specifications of the upcoming TWS earphones, including active noise cancellation (ANC) details and battery life. They are set to be offered in two colour options. Notably, the Amazon microsite for the TWS has revealed additional features, including driver size and call noise cancellation support. They are expected to succeed the OnePlus Buds 3, which were introduced in the country in early 2024.

OnePlus Buds 4 Key Features Revealed Ahead of India Launch

The OnePlus Buds 4 will be launched in India on July 8 at 2pm IST alongside the Nord 5 and Nord CE 5 handsets. All devices will go on sale in the country via the official e-store and Amazon. The TWS earphones are confirmed to come in Storm Grey and Zen Green colourways.

Amazon's microsite for the OnePlus Buds 4 reveals that the earphones will carry 11mm woofers and 6mm tweeters alongside dual DAC units. They will support the LHDC 5.0 audio codec and immersive 3D Spatial Audio experience. The earphones will offer a Hi-Res Audio certification as well.

OnePlus has already confirmed that the Buds 4 will offer up to 55dB adaptive ANC, including a Transparency mode. The microsite now reveals that the TWS earphones will be equipped with a three-mic system, including a feed-forward, a feedback and a talk mic, for AI-backed call noise cancellation. 

The OnePlus Buds 4 earphones are said to provide real-time AI Translation with just a tap. The earphones support Bluetooth 5.4, dual-device connectivity, and Steady Connect technology, which is claimed to offer a stable Bluetooth connection, especially outdoors. They support a dedicated Gaming Mode with up to 47ms ultra-low latency, according to the company.

On a single charge, the OnePlus Buds 4 are claimed to last for up to 45 hours, with the charging case. The earbuds alone are said to provide a playback time of up to 11 hours on a single charge. The earphones support volume swipe control. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OnePlus Buds 4, OnePlus Buds 4 India Launch, OnePlus Buds 4 Features, OnePlus Buds 4 Specifications, OnePlus
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Honor MagicPad 3 Launched With 165Hz Screen, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

OnePlus Buds 4 Key Features Revealed Ahead of July 8 India Launch
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Open Gets Gets Latest OxygenOS Update in India With New Features
  2. Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera
  3. Vi Non-Stop Hero Prepaid Plans Now Available in These Circles
  4. Primebook 2 Neo India Launch Date Announced; Price, Specifications Teased
  5. Vivo V60 to Launch in India Soon; Reportedly Spotted on TRDA Site
  6. Vivo Y400 Key Specifications Confirmed; to Launch on This Date
  7. Acerpure Advance G Series TVs Launched in India With These Features
  8. Vivo T4R 5G Price Range and Key Features Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  9. Oppo K13 Turbo Series Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. Hubble Captures First Images of Ancient Interstellar Visitor Comet 3I/ATLAS
  2. Meet Walker S2: The Self-Sufficient Humanoid Robot with Swappable Battery Tech
  3. Saare Jahan Se Acha OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Pratik Gandhi Starrer Movie
  4. The Plot Now Streaming on Lionsgate Play: What You Need to Know About Korean Crime Thriller Movie
  5. Hari Hara Veera Mallu OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: Everything You Need to Know
  6. X&Y Now Streaming on SunNXT: What You Need to Know About This Comedy Kannada Drama Movie
  7. Parijatha Parvam Streaming Now on LionsgatePlay: A Twisted Telugu Crime Comedy Full of Chaos and Laughter
  8. Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection's Leaked Release Date Points to September Launch
  9. Primebook 2 Neo With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC to Launch in India on July 31; Price, Specifications Teased
  10. Perplexity’s macOS App Gets Support for Anthropic’s MCP for System Tasks: Here's How to Use It
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »