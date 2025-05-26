Technology News
English Edition
OnePlus Buds 4 Design Teased Ahead of Anticipated Launch; Price, Key Features Leak Online

OnePlus Buds 4 TWS earphones are said to be equipped with dual DAC units and sport a frosted metallic look.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 26 May 2025 15:27 IST
OnePlus Buds 4 Design Teased Ahead of Anticipated Launch; Price, Key Features Leak Online

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Buds 4 will come in Pine Shadow Green and Space Grey shades

Highlights
  • OnePlus Buds 4 will likely support AI translation features
  • The TWS earphones are claimed to support up to 55dB ANC
  • The OnePlus Buds 4 will reportedly pack a triple-mic system
OnePlus Buds 4 will be introduced in China soon. The TWS earphones are expected to launch alongside the OnePlus Ace 5 Racing Edition and Ace 5 Ultra handsets on May 27. The design, colour options and key features of the upcoming headsets have been confirmed ahead of the launch. Some other important specifications and the price details of the earphones have leaked online as well. Notably, the OnePlus Buds 3 were unveiled in the country in January 2024.

OnePlus Buds 4 Launch: All We Know

The OnePlus Buds 4 TWS earphones are available for pre-reservation in China via the Oppo China e-store. They are listed in Pine Shadow Green and Space Grey (translated from Chinese) colour options. A promotional banner teases that the earphones come with a frosted metallic look.

OnePlus Buds 4 sport an in-ear design with rounded stems. They are claimed to offer flagship-level vocal noise reduction and carry upgraded dual DAC units.

Notably, the OnePlus Buds 4 earphones are said to cost CNY 449 (roughly Rs. 5,300) in China and support up to 55dB active noise cancellation (ANC), according to leaked images shared by tipster
Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) in an X post. 

The OnePlus Buds 4 are reportedly equipped with a triple-mic system with AI-backed noise reduction and have dual drivers with dual DAC units. The new drivers are claimed to offer an improved sound quality experience with stronger bass, clearer treble, and more detailed audio.

According to the leaked images, the OnePlus Buds 4 TWS earphones support AI translation features, including real-time voice translation and face-to-face translation, which are said to assist two-way communication through a paired app. They are expected to launch in China on May 27 alongside the OnePlus Ace 5 Racing Edition and Ace 5 Ultra smartphones and go on sale at 4pm local time (1:30pm) on the same day. 

Comments

OnePlus Buds 4, OnePlus Buds 4 Launch, OnePlus Buds 4 Price, OnePlus Buds 4 Features, OnePlus
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
