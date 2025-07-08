OnePlus Buds 4 were launched in India on Tuesday alongside the OnePlus Nord 5 and Nord CE 5 . The TWS earphones feature dual drivers, dual DAC units, and adaptive active noise cancellation (ANC) support. They are claimed to offer a total battery life of up to 45 hours, together with the case. The earphones support AI Translation, Steady Connect technology and low-latency Gaming Mode. The Buds 4 succeed the OnePlus Buds 3, which were unveiled in the country in January 2024.

OnePlus Buds 4 Price in India, Availability

OnePlus Buds 4 price in India is set at Rs. 5,999, the company confirmed in a press release. They are offered in Storm Grey and Zen Green colour options. The TWS earphones will go on sale at 12pm IST on July 12. During the first sale, they will be available with a flat Rs. 500 instant discount, bringing the effective price down to Rs. 5,499.

The OnePlus Buds 4 will be available for purchase in the country via the OnePlus India e-store, the OnePlus Store App, Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra and offline channels like OnePlus Experience Stores, Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, Bajaj Electronics, and other select retail stores.

OnePlus Buds 4 Specifications, Features

The OnePlus Buds 4 feature a traditional in-ear design with silicone eartips. They are equipped with 11mm 30-layer ceramic-metal woofers and 6mm flat tweeters paired with dual DAC units. They come with Hi-Res Wireless Audio certification annd OnePlus 3D Audio.

OnePlus' newest TWS earphones are said to offer a Golden Sound experience, where the earphones are said to map the ear canal for personalised audio. The OnePlus Buds 4 support up to 55dB adaptive ANC and also feature a Transparency mode. Each earbud carries a three-mic AI-backed call noise reduction system for clearer calls.

The OnePlus Buds 4 support Bluetooth 5.4, dual-device connectivity, and the LHDC 5.0 audio codec. With support for Steady Connect technology, the headsets are said to offer stable Bluetooth connectivity, especially outdoors. The earphones also support a dedicated Gaming Mode with up to 47ms ultra-low latency for reduced lag.

Including the case, the OnePlus Buds 4 are claimed to offer a total playback time of up to 45 hours. The earphones alone are claimed to last for up to 11 hours on a single charge, without ANC. Meanwhile, a quick charge of 10 minutes in the case is said to provide a battery life of up to 11 hours. The earphones weigh 4.7g each and offer volume swipe control. They have an IP55-rated dust and water-resistant build. They also support real-time AI Translation with just a tap.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.