Honor MagicPad 3 Launched With 165Hz Screen, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC: Price, Specifications

The tablet is powered by Qualcomm’s octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 July 2025 10:25 IST
Honor MagicPad 3 Launched With 165Hz Screen, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor MagicPad 3 can be purchased with an optional stylus as a separate accessory

Highlights
  • The Honor MagicPad 3 sports a 3.2K 165Hz LCD screen
  • The tablet runs on Magic OS 9.0.1 based on Android 15
  • It packs a 12,450mAh battery with 66W fast charging support
Honor MagicPad 3 was launched in China on Wednesday. The tablet arrives as the successor to last year's MagicPad 2 and sports a 165Hz LCD screen with HDR10 certification. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. It ships with Honor's Android 15-based operating system (OS). The Honor MagicPad 3 packs a 12,450mAh battery and supports SuperCharge fast charging technology.

Honor MagicPad 3 Price, Availability

The price of Honor MagicPad 3 starts at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,800) for the 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration in China. It is also available in 12GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB variants, priced at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 39,500) and CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 44,200), respectively. The top-end 16GB + 1TB configuration of the Honor MagicPad 3 is priced at CNY 4,199 (roughly Rs. 50,200).

Honor's new tablet is available for purchase in China in three colour options — Moonlight White, Floating Gold, and Starry Gray.

Honor MagicPad 3 Features, Specifications

The Honor MagicPad 3 runs on MagicOS 9.0.1 based on Android 15. It sports a 13.3-inch 3.2K (2,136 x 3,200 pixels) LCD screen with a 165Hz refresh rate, 1,000 nits peak brightness, and a 291ppi pixel density. The tablet has a 91 percent screen-to-body ratio and measures 293.88 x 201.38 x 5.79mm in terms of dimensions. It weighs 595g.

Powering the Honor MagicPad 3 is Qualcomm's octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. It is paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage.

For optics, the tablet comes with a dual rear camera unit which comprises a 13-megapixel main camera with an f/2.2 aperture and autofocus, and a 2-megapixel macro lens with an f/2.2 aperture. There's also a 9-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.2 aperture for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options on the Honor MagicPad 3 include Bluetooth 5.4, dual-band Wi-Fi 7, and USB Type-C. It packs a 12,450mAh battery with support for 66W Honor SuperCharge fast charging.

Honor MagicPad 3

Honor MagicPad 3

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 13.30-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 9-megapixel + No
Resolution 2136x3200 pixels
RAM 16GB
Storage 1TB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 12450mAh
Honor MagicPad 2

Honor MagicPad 2

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 12.30-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8s Gen 3
Front Camera 9-megapixel
Resolution 3000x1920 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS Android 14
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 10,050mAh
Honor MagicPad 3, Honor MagicPad 3 Price, Honor MagicPad 3 Specifications, honor
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Honor MagicPad 3 Launched With 165Hz Screen, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC: Price, Specifications
