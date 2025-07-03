Honor MagicPad 3 was launched in China on Wednesday. The tablet arrives as the successor to last year's MagicPad 2 and sports a 165Hz LCD screen with HDR10 certification. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. It ships with Honor's Android 15-based operating system (OS). The Honor MagicPad 3 packs a 12,450mAh battery and supports SuperCharge fast charging technology.

Honor MagicPad 3 Price, Availability

The price of Honor MagicPad 3 starts at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,800) for the 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration in China. It is also available in 12GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB variants, priced at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 39,500) and CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 44,200), respectively. The top-end 16GB + 1TB configuration of the Honor MagicPad 3 is priced at CNY 4,199 (roughly Rs. 50,200).

Honor's new tablet is available for purchase in China in three colour options — Moonlight White, Floating Gold, and Starry Gray.

Honor MagicPad 3 Features, Specifications

The Honor MagicPad 3 runs on MagicOS 9.0.1 based on Android 15. It sports a 13.3-inch 3.2K (2,136 x 3,200 pixels) LCD screen with a 165Hz refresh rate, 1,000 nits peak brightness, and a 291ppi pixel density. The tablet has a 91 percent screen-to-body ratio and measures 293.88 x 201.38 x 5.79mm in terms of dimensions. It weighs 595g.

Powering the Honor MagicPad 3 is Qualcomm's octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. It is paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage.

For optics, the tablet comes with a dual rear camera unit which comprises a 13-megapixel main camera with an f/2.2 aperture and autofocus, and a 2-megapixel macro lens with an f/2.2 aperture. There's also a 9-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.2 aperture for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options on the Honor MagicPad 3 include Bluetooth 5.4, dual-band Wi-Fi 7, and USB Type-C. It packs a 12,450mAh battery with support for 66W Honor SuperCharge fast charging.