OnePlus Nord 5 series will launch in India in July, the company has confirmed. It will be accompanied by the OnePlus Buds 4 headsets. The Nord 5 series will include a vanilla Nord 5 and a Nord CE 5. OnePlus has revealed that the smartphones will be equipped with Snapdragon 8 series chipsets. Meanwhile, the upcoming Buds 4 TWS earphones will come with dual DAC drivers and LHDC 5.0 support. The availability details of the handsets and audio wearables have been announced as well.

OnePlus Nord 5 Series, OnePlus Buds 4 India Launch

OnePlus will launch the Nord 5 and Nord CE 5 handsets in India on July 8 at 2pm IST alongside the OnePlus Buds 4, the company revealed in a press release. They will be available for purchase in the country via the official e-store and Amazon.

The OnePlus Nord 5 variant will be powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, and it will support LPDDR5X RAM. According to the company, the handset will feature Snapdragon Elite Gaming technology, which uses "hardware-accelerated real-time ray tracing." It is claimed to support Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) at 90fps and Call of Duty Mobile at 144fps.

OnePlus further added that the Nord 5 will be equipped with a graphene-backed thermal management system that we see in the flagship OnePlus 13 model. The upcoming handset will carry a 7,300sq mm "Cryo-Velocity" VC cooling chamber for heat dissipation.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus Buds 4 TWS earphones will have dual driver units alongside dual DACs. They will support a 3D Audio experience as well as the high-resolution LHDC 5.0 audio codec. The headsets are claimed to offer up to 47ms ultra-low latency in a dedicated Game Mode, which is said to reduce audio-visual lag during gaming. The earphones will come in Storm Grey and Zen Green colour options.