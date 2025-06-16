OnePlus Nord 5 series and OnePlus Buds 4 will be available via Amazon and the official e-store
Highlights
OnePlus Nord 5 series will come with Snapdragon 8 series chipsets
The OnePlus Nord 5 will carry a 7,300sq mm VC cooling system
The OnePlus Buds 4 will be equipped with dual DAC drivers
Advertisement
OnePlus Nord 5 series will launch in India in July, the company has confirmed. It will be accompanied by the OnePlus Buds 4 headsets. The Nord 5 series will include a vanilla Nord 5 and a Nord CE 5. OnePlus has revealed that the smartphones will be equipped with Snapdragon 8 series chipsets. Meanwhile, the upcoming Buds 4 TWS earphones will come with dual DAC drivers and LHDC 5.0 support. The availability details of the handsets and audio wearables have been announced as well.
OnePlus Nord 5 Series, OnePlus Buds 4 India Launch
OnePlus will launch the Nord 5 and Nord CE 5 handsets in India on July 8 at 2pm IST alongside the OnePlus Buds 4, the company revealed in a press release. They will be available for purchase in the country via the official e-store and Amazon.
The OnePlus Nord 5 variant will be powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, and it will support LPDDR5X RAM. According to the company, the handset will feature Snapdragon Elite Gaming technology, which uses "hardware-accelerated real-time ray tracing." It is claimed to support Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) at 90fps and Call of Duty Mobile at 144fps.
OnePlus further added that the Nord 5 will be equipped with a graphene-backed thermal management system that we see in the flagship OnePlus 13 model. The upcoming handset will carry a 7,300sq mm "Cryo-Velocity" VC cooling chamber for heat dissipation.
Meanwhile, the OnePlus Buds 4 TWS earphones will have dual driver units alongside dual DACs. They will support a 3D Audio experience as well as the high-resolution LHDC 5.0 audio codec. The headsets are claimed to offer up to 47ms ultra-low latency in a dedicated Game Mode, which is said to reduce audio-visual lag during gaming. The earphones will come in Storm Grey and Zen Green colour options.
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk.
More