OnePlus Buds Pro 2, the purported successor to the OnePlus Buds Pro, will reportedly be launched by the Chinese smartphone maker in the first quarter of 2023. The rumoured launch comes a year after the company released its first truly wireless audio solution in the OnePlus Buds Pro. Recent leaks also seemed to suggest the specifications of the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 which are rumoured to be equipped with dual drivers, support for adaptive active noise cancellation, and up to 38 hours of battery backup on a single charge.

As per a report by MySmartPrice citing tipster Mukul Sharma, the serial production of the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 has commenced in several Asian and European regions. The report further states that the TWS earphones from OnePlus will make their debut alongside the OnePlus 11, which is tipped to launch in Q1 2023.

The TWS earphones were previously tipped to feature an upgrade in terms of drivers. They are said to be equipped with 11mm and 6mm dual drivers, instead of the single 11mm dynamic driver seen on the first-generation OnePlus Buds Pro. The second generation TWS is also expected to be equipped with three microphones on each earphone.

The purported OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will offer support for the LHDC 4.0 codec while also supporting spatial audio, according to the report. They may also feature 45dB of active noise cancellation (ANC). Additional features that have been tipped include adaptive ANC, which will allow for automatic determination of the level of noise cancellation required by detecting the user's surrounding environment.

The upcoming OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are tipped to offer up to 9 hours of battery life and 38 hours with the charging case while noise cancellation is disabled. Meanwhile, with the noise cancelling feature enabled, users may get up to 6 hours of playback without the case and 22 hours with the case, as per the report. Charging the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 earbuds for 10 minutes will reportedly offer up to 3 hours of playback time and up to 10 hours of battery life on the case. The second-generation TWS earbuds from OnePlus are expected to feature wireless charging, like their predecessor.

