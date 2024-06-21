Technology News
OnePlus Ace 3 Pro is confirmed to run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 June 2024 15:07 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Ace 3 Pro is confirmed to be offered in a Ceramic Collector's Edition

Highlights
  • Design of the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro is revealed through social media posts
  • It will get a 6,100mAh battery
  • OnePlus Ace 3 Pro will have 8.5mm thick build
OnePlus has finally confirmed the launch date for the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro. The Chinese tech brand will unveiled the new Ace series smartphone in its home country alongside OnePlus Pad Pro, OnePlus Buds 3, and OnePlus Watch 2. OnePlus is actively teasing the design and specifications of the new smartphone on the Web. The OnePlus Ace 3 Pro is confirmed to run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and will pack a whopping 6,100mAh battery.

In several posts on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, OnePlus confirmed that the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro will go official on June 27 in China. The OnePlus Pad Pro, OnePlus Buds 3, and OnePlus Watch 2 are also scheduled to go official during the same launch event.

Design of the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro is revealed through social media posts. It is confirmed to be offered in a Ceramic Collector's Edition with a white finish. It will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and feature an 8.5mm scratch-resistant and wear-resistant thick profile.

OnePlus is eager to shake things up with its new Ace series phone. It will get a massive 6,100mAh battery with 100W fast charging support based on the company's propriety Glacier Battery technology. This massive battery is claimed to deliver up to two days of battery life on a single charge.

OnePlus Ace 3 Pro price, specifications (expected)

Based on past rumours, the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro could launch with a starting price tag of CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,000), while the Collector's Edition could cost CNY 4,000 (roughly Rs. 46,000).

The OnePlus Ace 3 Pro is tipped to feature a 6.78-inch 8T LTPO display with 1.5K resolution. It could pack a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel unit, and a 2-megapixel sensor. It is expected to get a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

 

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
