OnePlus Claims New Battery Tech Will Retain 80 Percent of Phone's Battery Capacity Even After 4 Years of Usage

If true, these batteries will last far longer than current industry solutions.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 June 2024 15:19 IST
OnePlus Claims New Battery Tech Will Retain 80 Percent of Phone's Battery Capacity Even After 4 Years of Usage

The OnePlus 12 (pictured) was recently launched in India with a large 5,400mAh battery

Highlights
  • Glacier Battery technology is claimed to offer better overall performance
  • OnePlus’s first battery of this variety will offer a 6,100mAh capacity
  • It will also offer 100W charging, reaching 100 percent in just 36 min
OnePlus is expected to launch several products at a launch event in China this week. The Chinese smartphone brand is said to launch a new smartphone called the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro, the OnePlus Watch 2 (OnePlus Watch 3), Buds 3, and a new Pad Pro tablet as well. While all of these products are expected to showcase interesting new designs and features, the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro will also pack a new type of battery. Ahead of the phone's launch on June 27, OnePlus has released some new details about the battery technology that's called Glacier Battery.

The previously leaked OnePlus Ace 3 Pro is expected to debut a new type of battery with OnePlus' Glacier Battery technology. OnePlus in a series of posts on Chinese microblogging website Weibo, has now given out a few details regarding what the new battery has to offer.

It was previously confirmed that OnePlus is branding its new battery technology as ‘Glacier Battery'. The new information revealed in a series of Weibo posts now gives out more details. OnePlus in these posts claims that its new battery technology will be more efficient and durable given that its quite energy-dense when compared to currently available industry solutions.

The company in its posts claims that its battery can provide 80 percent of its original capacity even after four years of regular use. OnePlus claims that this 6,100mAh battery, which will debut with the Ace 3 Pro model, will have a 763Wh/L energy density but will weigh just 14 grams.

In terms of charging this bigger than usual battery, OnePlus states that it will have 100W fast-charging support. The smartphone brand claims that the new battery can be charged rather quickly (given its higher than usual capacity) from 1 percent to 100 percent in just 36 minutes. The new battery has been developed with Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited. (CATL), which is a big player in the EV segment.

OnePlus is expected to launch a number of products at its upcoming launch event in China. There's a new OnePlus Watch 2 (expected to be launched in India as the Watch 3) that will offer cellular connectivity that the current model (called the OnePlus Watch 2 in India) lacks. Also expected is a new tablet and a new pair of TWS earphones, the details of which have yet to be revealed.

OnePlus Nord 3 brings some serious upgrades over its predecessor, including some flagship-grade specifications.
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
