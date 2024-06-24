OnePlus is expected to launch several products at a launch event in China this week. The Chinese smartphone brand is said to launch a new smartphone called the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro, the OnePlus Watch 2 (OnePlus Watch 3), Buds 3, and a new Pad Pro tablet as well. While all of these products are expected to showcase interesting new designs and features, the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro will also pack a new type of battery. Ahead of the phone's launch on June 27, OnePlus has released some new details about the battery technology that's called Glacier Battery.

The previously leaked OnePlus Ace 3 Pro is expected to debut a new type of battery with OnePlus' Glacier Battery technology. OnePlus in a series of posts on Chinese microblogging website Weibo, has now given out a few details regarding what the new battery has to offer.

It was previously confirmed that OnePlus is branding its new battery technology as ‘Glacier Battery'. The new information revealed in a series of Weibo posts now gives out more details. OnePlus in these posts claims that its new battery technology will be more efficient and durable given that its quite energy-dense when compared to currently available industry solutions.

The company in its posts claims that its battery can provide 80 percent of its original capacity even after four years of regular use. OnePlus claims that this 6,100mAh battery, which will debut with the Ace 3 Pro model, will have a 763Wh/L energy density but will weigh just 14 grams.

In terms of charging this bigger than usual battery, OnePlus states that it will have 100W fast-charging support. The smartphone brand claims that the new battery can be charged rather quickly (given its higher than usual capacity) from 1 percent to 100 percent in just 36 minutes. The new battery has been developed with Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited. (CATL), which is a big player in the EV segment.

OnePlus is expected to launch a number of products at its upcoming launch event in China. There's a new OnePlus Watch 2 (expected to be launched in India as the Watch 3) that will offer cellular connectivity that the current model (called the OnePlus Watch 2 in India) lacks. Also expected is a new tablet and a new pair of TWS earphones, the details of which have yet to be revealed.

