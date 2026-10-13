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Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best ANC Earbuds From Sony, Oppo, OnePlus and More

You can find options starting at Rs. 999, while higher-priced models offer features such as hybrid ANC, spatial audio and multipoint connectivity.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly | Updated: 13 October 2026 08:00 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best ANC Earbuds From Sony, Oppo, OnePlus and More

Sony WF-1000XM6 (pictured) is available at Rs. 26,989

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Highlights
  • The Oppo Enco Air 5 Pro offers up to 55dB ANC
  • The OnePlus Nord Buds 4 supports real-time ANC up to 52dB
  • The Realme Buds T310 supports up to 46dB hybrid ANC
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Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2026 sale kicked off last week, bringing discounts on a range of electronics, including true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds. If you often listen to music on your commute, work in a noisy office or just want some peace and quiet, ANC earbuds can make a difference. They help tune out background noise, so you can focus on what you're listening to without constantly turning up the volume. Several models from brands such as Oppo, OnePlus, JBL, Sony, Boat and Realme are currently available at discounted prices. You can find options starting at Rs. 999, while higher-priced models offer features such as hybrid ANC, spatial audio and multipoint connectivity. Here's a closer look at the current sale prices, original MRPs and features of each pair.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best ANC Earbuds

If you're looking for premium ANC earbuds and don't mind spending more, the Sony WF-1000XM6 is available at Rs. 26,989, down from its MRP of Rs. 35,990. The discount brings the price down by Rs. 9,001, making it worth a look if you've been considering Sony's flagship earbuds.

For something under Rs. 5,000, the Oppo Enco Air 5 Pro costs Rs. 4,499, compared with its MRP of Rs. 5,999, and offers up to 55dB ANC. The OnePlus Nord Buds 4, supporting real-time ANC of up to 52dB, is another option worth considering at Rs. 2,999, down from Rs. 3,499.

The JBL Wave Buds 2 costs Rs. 2,459 during the sale, against its MRP of Rs. 6,999, while the Boat Nirvana Crown, offering up to 50dB hybrid ANC, is available for Rs. 2,399, down from Rs. 9,990.

If you want to spend less than Rs. 2,000, the Realme Buds T310 is listed at Rs. 1,899, compared with its MRP of Rs. 3,999, and offers up to 46dB hybrid ANC. The Boat Airdopes Prime 512 costs Rs. 1,199, down from Rs. 4,490, while the GoBoult Mustang Sprint, with up to 32dB ANC, is available for Rs. 1,299, against its MRP of Rs. 5,999.

The Mivi DuoPods Aura is the cheapest option here at Rs. 999, down from its MRP of Rs. 4,469. These TWS earbuds offer up to 35dB quad-microphone ANC, making them an option to consider if you want to try ANC earbuds without spending much.

Over and above the sale prices, you can save more through bank offers. SBI debit and credit card transactions are eligible for an instant 10 percent discount of up to Rs. 57,750, including credit card EMI payments. If you use the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, you can get 5 percent unlimited cashback, while Amazon Pay Later offers 10 percent cashback on EMIs. Depending on the conditions, you may be able to combine these offers with other eligible bank deals to bring the price down further.

Best ANC Earbuds in Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026

Best ANC Earbuds Deals During Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026

Product MRP Current Sale Price Amazon Link
Sony WF-1000XM6 Rs. 35,990 Rs. 26,989 Buy Now
Oppo Enco Air 5 Pro Rs. 5,999 Rs. 4,499 Buy Now
OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Rs. 3,499 Rs. 2,999 Buy Now
JBL Wave Buds 2 Rs. 6,999 Rs. 2,459 Buy Now
Boat Nirvana Crown Rs. 9,990 Rs. 2,399 Buy Now
Realme Buds T310 Rs. 3,999 Rs. 1,899 Buy Now
GoBoult Mustang Sprint Rs. 5,999 Rs. 1,299 Buy Now
Boat Airdopes Prime 512 Rs. 4,490 Rs. 1,199 Buy Now
Mivi DuoPods Aura Rs. 4,469 Rs. 999 Buy Now
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OnePlus Nord Buds 4 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

OnePlus Nord Buds 4 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Comfortable, lightweight fit
  • Great ANC for the price
  • Clean, balanced sound with punchy bass
  • Excellent battery life with fast charging support
  • Bad
  • No LHDC support
  • Wind noise suppression could be better outdoors
Read detailed OnePlus Nord Buds 4 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Colour Green
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
OPPO Enco Air 5 Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

OPPO Enco Air 5 Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Comfortable fit
  • Good ANC
  • Long battery life
  • Effective ANC
  • Compact case
  • High-Res Audio support
  • Bad
  • Mids are slightly recessed
  • Matte case attracts smudges
  • No true hybrid ANC
Read detailed OPPO Enco Air 5 Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Colour Black
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
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Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026, Amazon Great Indian Festival, Amazon, Sony WF-1000XM6, Oppo Enco Air 5 Pro, OnePlus Nord Buds 4, JBL Wave Buds 2, Boat Nirvana Crown, Realme Buds T310, Mivi DuoPods Aura
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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