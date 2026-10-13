Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2026 sale kicked off last week, bringing discounts on a range of electronics, including true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds. If you often listen to music on your commute, work in a noisy office or just want some peace and quiet, ANC earbuds can make a difference. They help tune out background noise, so you can focus on what you're listening to without constantly turning up the volume. Several models from brands such as Oppo, OnePlus, JBL, Sony, Boat and Realme are currently available at discounted prices. You can find options starting at Rs. 999, while higher-priced models offer features such as hybrid ANC, spatial audio and multipoint connectivity. Here's a closer look at the current sale prices, original MRPs and features of each pair.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best ANC Earbuds

If you're looking for premium ANC earbuds and don't mind spending more, the Sony WF-1000XM6 is available at Rs. 26,989, down from its MRP of Rs. 35,990. The discount brings the price down by Rs. 9,001, making it worth a look if you've been considering Sony's flagship earbuds.

For something under Rs. 5,000, the Oppo Enco Air 5 Pro costs Rs. 4,499, compared with its MRP of Rs. 5,999, and offers up to 55dB ANC. The OnePlus Nord Buds 4, supporting real-time ANC of up to 52dB, is another option worth considering at Rs. 2,999, down from Rs. 3,499.

The JBL Wave Buds 2 costs Rs. 2,459 during the sale, against its MRP of Rs. 6,999, while the Boat Nirvana Crown, offering up to 50dB hybrid ANC, is available for Rs. 2,399, down from Rs. 9,990.

If you want to spend less than Rs. 2,000, the Realme Buds T310 is listed at Rs. 1,899, compared with its MRP of Rs. 3,999, and offers up to 46dB hybrid ANC. The Boat Airdopes Prime 512 costs Rs. 1,199, down from Rs. 4,490, while the GoBoult Mustang Sprint, with up to 32dB ANC, is available for Rs. 1,299, against its MRP of Rs. 5,999.

The Mivi DuoPods Aura is the cheapest option here at Rs. 999, down from its MRP of Rs. 4,469. These TWS earbuds offer up to 35dB quad-microphone ANC, making them an option to consider if you want to try ANC earbuds without spending much.

Over and above the sale prices, you can save more through bank offers. SBI debit and credit card transactions are eligible for an instant 10 percent discount of up to Rs. 57,750, including credit card EMI payments. If you use the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, you can get 5 percent unlimited cashback, while Amazon Pay Later offers 10 percent cashback on EMIs. Depending on the conditions, you may be able to combine these offers with other eligible bank deals to bring the price down further.

Best ANC Earbuds in Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026

Best ANC Earbuds Deals During Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026

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