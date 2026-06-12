OnePlus Nord Buds 4 will be launched in India soon, the company announced on Friday. The new true wireless stereo (TWS) will join the OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro in the lineup, which was launched in India on March 19. As part of the announcement, the tech firm has also revealed the design of the upcoming OnePlus Nord Buds 4, which appears to be similar to the Pro model. The earbuds are teased to feature an in-ear design, with silicone ear tips. Apart from this, a dedicated microsite for the soon-to-be-launched TWS is now live in the country, revealing availability details.

OnePlus Nord Buds 4 to Launch in India Soon

In a post on X, the tech firm has confirmed that the new OnePlus Nord Buds 4 will be launched in India soon. Along with this, a dedicated microsite for the upcoming earbuds is now live on Amazon, confirming its availability in the country via the e-commerce platform. As part of the announcement, the company has teased the design of the TWS. The OnePlus Nord Buds 4 will be available for purchase in India in at least a teal colour option.

OnePlus has yet to reveal the marketing name of the colourway, but the Nord Buds 4 are shown to feature an in-ear design, while featuring silicone eartips at the end of each earbud. Moreover, they might sport a relatively short stem, with two pogo pin connectors for wireless charging. Additionally, an indent appears on the back of the earbuds, which could be used for gesture controls. Lastly, the OnePlus Nord Buds 4 will ship with a pebble-shaped charging case.

This comes months after the company launched the OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro on March 19. The Nord Buds 4 Pro (review) currently retails in India at Rs. 3,999 and are offered in Radiant Grey and Raven Black colour options. To recap, the earbuds are equipped with 12mm dynamic drivers with a titanium coating. The TWS also supports active noise cancellation and transparency mode.

The OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro feature a 62mAh battery inside each earbud. Meanwhile, the charging case is backed by a 530mAh battery. The company claims up to 54 hours of total playback with ANC turned off. The Nord Buds 4 Pro also ship with an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance.