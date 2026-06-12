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OnePlus Nord Buds 4 India Launch Teased as Company Reveals Colour, Design

OnePlus Nord Buds 4 will be launched in India with an in-ear design.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 12 June 2026 14:49 IST
OnePlus Nord Buds 4 India Launch Teased as Company Reveals Colour, Design

OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro support 3D Spatial Audio

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Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord Buds 4 might ship with a pebble-shaped charging case
  • OnePlus Nord Buds 4 will go on sale in India via Amazon
  • The company has yet to reveal the exact launch date
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OnePlus Nord Buds 4 will be launched in India soon, the company announced on Friday. The new true wireless stereo (TWS) will join the OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro in the lineup, which was launched in India on March 19. As part of the announcement, the tech firm has also revealed the design of the upcoming OnePlus Nord Buds 4, which appears to be similar to the Pro model. The earbuds are teased to feature an in-ear design, with silicone ear tips. Apart from this, a dedicated microsite for the soon-to-be-launched TWS is now live in the country, revealing availability details.

OnePlus Nord Buds 4 to Launch in India Soon

In a post on X, the tech firm has confirmed that the new OnePlus Nord Buds 4 will be launched in India soon. Along with this, a dedicated microsite for the upcoming earbuds is now live on Amazon, confirming its availability in the country via the e-commerce platform. As part of the announcement, the company has teased the design of the TWS. The OnePlus Nord Buds 4 will be available for purchase in India in at least a teal colour option.

OnePlus has yet to reveal the marketing name of the colourway, but the Nord Buds 4 are shown to feature an in-ear design, while featuring silicone eartips at the end of each earbud. Moreover, they might sport a relatively short stem, with two pogo pin connectors for wireless charging. Additionally, an indent appears on the back of the earbuds, which could be used for gesture controls. Lastly, the OnePlus Nord Buds 4 will ship with a pebble-shaped charging case.

This comes months after the company launched the OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro on March 19. The Nord Buds 4 Pro (review) currently retails in India at Rs. 3,999 and are offered in Radiant Grey and Raven Black colour options. To recap, the earbuds are equipped with 12mm dynamic drivers with a titanium coating. The TWS also supports active noise cancellation and transparency mode.

The OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro feature a 62mAh battery inside each earbud. Meanwhile, the charging case is backed by a 530mAh battery. The company claims up to 54 hours of total playback with ANC turned off. The Nord Buds 4 Pro also ship with an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance.

OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Value for money
  • Sounds better than the competition
  • Comfortable to wear for long hours
  • Long battery life
  • Fast charging
  • Bad
  • Slips out of hands easily
  • Lacks low-end clarity
  • Loses connection even when less than 10m away from the phone
Read detailed OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Colour Grey
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
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Further reading: OnePlus Nord Buds 4, OnePlus, OnePlus Nord Buds 4 India Launch, OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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