Panasonic has launched three new soundbars in India, namely the SC-HTS600GWK, SC-HTS400GWK, and SC-HTS160GWK. The SC-HTS600GWK and SC-HTS400GWK models offer 5.1-channel audio output and Dolby Digital Plus support. Meanwhile, the lower-end Panasonic SC-HTS160GWK is a 2.1-channel system and does not support Dolby Digital Plus audio. The soundbars offer preset EQ modes as well as touch and remote controls. They are said to offer up to 600W output and support multiple connectivity options including Bluetooth 5.3, HDMI, USB and optical.

Panasonic SC-HTS600GWK, SC-HTS400GWK, and SC-HTS160GWK Price in India

Panasonic SC-HTS600GWK price in India is set at Rs. 34,990, while the SC-HTS400GWK and SC-HTS160GWK soundbars cost Rs. 23,990 and Rs. 12,990, respectively, the company confirmed in a press release. They are offered in a black shade and are currently available for purchase in the country via the official e-store, e-commerce sites, Panasonic brand shops, major retail outlets and other authorised D2C platforms.

Panasonic SC-HTS600GWK, SC-HTS400GWK, and SC-HTS160GWK Features

The Panasonic SC-HTS600GWK and the SC-HTS400GWK soundbars offer a 5.1-channel audio output that includes a soundbar, a subwoofer and two surround speaker units. They support Dolby Digital Plus audio.

Meanwhile, the Panasonic SC-HTS160GWK has 2.1-channel audio output with a soundbar and a subwoofer. It is said to offer 160W output, while the SC-HTS600GWK and the SC-HTS400GWK soundbars are claimed to provide output of 600W and 400W, respectively. The soundbars support a frequency response range of 20Hz to 20,000Hz.

The Panasonic SC-HTS600GWK, SC-HTS400GWK, and SC-HTS160GWK soundbars are equipped with LED displays with touch support. They come with a 17-key remote control each as well. The preset EQ modes include Music, Movie, News, and Night. They support Bluetooth 5.3, HDMI, USB and optical connectivity.

The latest Panasonic SC-HTS600GWK soundbar has a net weight of 7.6kg, inclusive of all units, while the SC-HTS400GWK and SC-HTS160GWK variants weigh 7.45kg and 6.3kg, respectively.