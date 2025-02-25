Technology News
English Edition
  DC Studios Chiefs Have Held Talks With Rocksteady, NetherRealm Over New Games

DC Studios Chiefs Have Held Talks With Rocksteady, NetherRealm Over New Games

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has said a new DCU game was at least a "couple years" away from launch.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 25 February 2025 15:54 IST
DC Studios Chiefs Have Held Talks With Rocksteady, NetherRealm Over New Games

Photo Credit: Warner Bros. Games/ Rocksteady Studios

Rocksteady is said to be working on a new Batman game

Highlights
  • James Gunn and Peter Safran are co-CEOs at DC Studios
  • Safran said upcoming DC video game projects were "really exciting"
  • Warner Bros. Games is also working on a Wonder Woman title
DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran have held discussions with Warner Bros. Games studios Rocksteady and NetherRealm about new video games based on the DC Universe. The two studio chiefs have talked to developers over characters and story in DC titles and how they could align with larger plans for the DCU films and multi-media franchise. Gunn has also confirmed the first DCU video game is at least a “couple years” away.

New DCU Game A 'Couple Years' Away

The two executives spoke to the press at a DC Studios event and shared updates on the video games side of the new DC Universe. “We work incredibly closely with JB Perrette, who runs that division, and it's really the first time it's ever been this way at Warner Brothers,” Safran said at the event (via IGN). Perrette heads the Global Streaming and Games division at Warner Bros.

“James and I sit with literally the guys that run the studios underneath JB, whether it's NetherRealm or whether it's Rocksteady, sit with them and talk about characters and stories that we're interested in and that they're interested in,” Safran added.

Gunn said that he and Safran had seen early-stage designs for projects in development at game studios and discussed the story and characters. “We talk about when they're talking about what the story might be, we say, ‘Well, maybe you want to go this way because we're planning on maybe doing something with this character and so forth and so on,' and help to deal with that,” Gunn said.

The DC Studios chief also confirmed that a new DCU video game was at least two years away from release, with Safran saying that upcoming projects were “really interesting”.

The update from the two DC Studios heads comes weeks after a Bloomberg report that claimed Rocksteady Studios was working on a single-player Batman game. Citing people familiar with matter, the report had said the new Batman title was years away from release. It's, however, unclear if Rocksteady's next game would be part of its Batman: Arkham series or a reboot under the new DC Universe.

Further, a new Wonder Woman game is also reportedly in the works at Monolith Productions at WB Games. The game, reportedly in development for years, was rebooted in 2024 and remained years away from launch.

Further reading: DC Studios, Warner Bros Games, WB Games, Rocksteady Studios, NetherRealm, DC
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
DC Studios Chiefs Have Held Talks With Rocksteady, NetherRealm Over New Games
