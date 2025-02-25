Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset is the successor to 2023's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Highlights
Snapdragon 8 Elite, 8, and 7-series chips are eligible for support
The update window includes two Android Common Kernel (ACK) upgrades
Qualcomm says OEMs can provide updates without major platform changes
Google on Monday announced a collaboration with Qualcomm to offer extended operating system (OS) and security updates on Android smartphones powered by its latest flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. This means original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) will now be able to offer their customers with software support for up to eight years. In addition to the flagship chip, phones powered by the new Snapdragon 8 and 7-series mobile platforms will also be eligible to receive this extended support.
Eight Years of Software Updates on Android
According to Qualcomm, it has worked with Google to allow Application-Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs) such as the Snapdragon 8 Elite to receive up to eight consecutive years of Android updates and security patches without requiring significant changes or upgrades to the platform and OEM code on the device.
The company says software support will include an unchanged vendor code, although kernel changes will be required to update the kernel mode drivers. This is claimed to lower the costs incurred by OEMs while offering longer support for their respective devices. In addition to the OS and security updates, the eight-year window will also include two upgrades to the mobile platform's Android Common Kernel (ACK).
Qualcomm says this move promotes the device's longevity and sustainability. Further, it ensures that OEMs have access to the latest version of the Android each year.
New smartphones launching with Snapdragon 8 Elite and Android 15 will be the first handsets eligible to receive the extended support from Google. It will also cover the next five generations of Qualcomm's ASICs, following its collaboration with Google. In addition to Snapdragon 8 Elite, the Snapdragon 8 and Snapdragon 7-series mobile platforms are also said to be eligible but the decision to implement the update will still be with the OEM.
