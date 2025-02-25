Technology News
English Edition
  Snapdragon 8 Elite Powered Smartphones Will Now Receive 8 Years of OS and Security Updates

Snapdragon 8 Elite-Powered Smartphones Will Now Receive 8 Years of OS and Security Updates

New smartphones launching with Snapdragon 8 Elite running Android 15 will be the first handsets to receive extended support from Google.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 February 2025 15:29 IST
Snapdragon 8 Elite-Powered Smartphones Will Now Receive 8 Years of OS and Security Updates

Photo Credit: Qualcomm

Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset is the successor to 2023's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Highlights
  • Snapdragon 8 Elite, 8, and 7-series chips are eligible for support
  • The update window includes two Android Common Kernel (ACK) upgrades
  • Qualcomm says OEMs can provide updates without major platform changes
Google on Monday announced a collaboration with Qualcomm to offer extended operating system (OS) and security updates on Android smartphones powered by its latest flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. This means original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) will now be able to offer their customers with software support for up to eight years. In addition to the flagship chip, phones powered by the new Snapdragon 8 and 7-series mobile platforms will also be eligible to receive this extended support.

Eight Years of Software Updates on Android

According to Qualcomm, it has worked with Google to allow Application-Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs) such as the Snapdragon 8 Elite to receive up to eight consecutive years of Android updates and security patches without requiring significant changes or upgrades to the platform and OEM code on the device.

The company says software support will include an unchanged vendor code, although kernel changes will be required to update the kernel mode drivers. This is claimed to lower the costs incurred by OEMs while offering longer support for their respective devices. In addition to the OS and security updates, the eight-year window will also include two upgrades to the mobile platform's Android Common Kernel (ACK).

Qualcomm says this move promotes the device's longevity and sustainability. Further, it ensures that OEMs have access to the latest version of the Android each year.

New smartphones launching with Snapdragon 8 Elite and Android 15 will be the first handsets eligible to receive the extended support from Google. It will also cover the next five generations of Qualcomm's ASICs, following its collaboration with Google. In addition to Snapdragon 8 Elite, the Snapdragon 8 and Snapdragon 7-series mobile platforms are also said to be eligible but the decision to implement the update will still be with the OEM.

The company further clarifies that only the aforementioned mobile platforms will be supported and legacy chipsets will not be able to take advantage of the extended OS support window.

Further reading: Google, Android update, Qualcomm, Android smartphones, Snapdragon 8 Elite
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
