Xiaomi Buds 5 Pro Renders Leak Online; Tipped to Come With Harman AudioEFX Tuning

Xiaomi is expected to announce the Buds 5 Pro alongside the Xiaomi 15 series on March 2.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 February 2025 16:43 IST
Xiaomi Buds 5 Pro Renders Leak Online; Tipped to Come With Harman AudioEFX Tuning

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi Buds 5 Pro could come in black, titanium and white colour options

Highlights
  • Xiaomi Buds 5 likely to offer noise cancellation features
  • New model seem to have a half-in-ear design
  • Xiaomi Buds 5 launched in July last year
Xiaomi Buds 5 Pro true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds are said to be in the works. The pair is likely to debut in the first week of March alongside the Xiaomi 15 series. Ahead of the official reveal, alleged renders of the Xiaomi Buds 5 Pro have leaked online. The renders suggest a half-in-ear design for the earbuds. They are said to come with Harman-branded AudioEFX tuning. The Xiaomi Buds 5 Pro earbuds are expected to succeed the Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro.

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) in association with MySmartPrice has leaked the renders of the Xiaomi Buds 5 Pro. The images show the earbuds in black, titanium and white colour options along with the charging case. They indicate an oval-shaped case for the earphones. The case appears to have a matte finish on the bottom with the Xiaomi branding on the front.

The Xiaomi Buds 5 Pro seem to have a half-in-ear design with silicone earplugs. They have an AirPod-like style with touch controls on the curved stems. The earbuds are expected to feature a USB Type-C port and audio tuning by Harman AudioEFX. They are likely to offer noise cancellation features like the Xiaomi Buds 5 and Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro.

Xiaomi Buds 5 Price, Specifications

Xiaomi is expected to announce the Xiaomi Buds 5 Pro alongside the Xiaomi 15 series globally on March 2. The vanilla Xiaomi Buds 5 are already available in the company's home market since last year. They were launched in China in July last year with a price tag of CNY 699 (roughly Rs. 8,000). The earphones come in Frost Blue, Moon Shadow Black, Snow Mountain White, and Titanium Gold (translated from Chinese) colourways. They have an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance and have an adaptive noise cancellation (ANC) feature.

For connectivity, the Xiaomi Buds 5 have Bluetooth 5.4 with support for AAC, SBC, aptX Lossless and aptX Adaptive audio codecs. Some models of the earbuds support LC3 codec as well. The charging case of the earbud houses a 480mAh battery, while each earbud is equipped with a 35mAh cell. They are claimed to offer a total battery life of up to 39 hours with the charging case without ANC.

 

