Valve has stopped production of its most affordable Steam Deck model, the 256GB Steam Deck LCD. The LCD model, which comes in at $399 in the US, will no longer be available once it is sold out, Valve has confirmed. The 512GB and 1TB storage variants of Steam Deck OLED are now the only officially available handhelds from the company.

Steam Deck LCD Production Discontinued

Valve confirmed the development on the official Steam Deck store page. On the site, which lists all three Steam Deck models — 256GB LCD, 512GB OLED, and 1TB OLED — a note says, “We are no longer producing the Steam Deck LCD 256GB model. Once sold out, it will no longer be available.” (via The Verge). Since the Steam Deck is not officially sold in India, the store page merely says, “This item is not available for purchase in your region.”

According to The Verge, the Steam Deck LCD model is now out of stock on the device's US website, which means Valve will not restock the handheld.

Valve's move to stop production of the LCD model marks the end of the road for the device that launched in 2022. The original Steam Deck, which came with an LCD screen, was available in 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage variants.

The 64GB and 512GB models were discontinued when Valve launched the Steam Deck OLED in 512GB and 1TB variants in 2023. The 256GB Steam Deck LCD became the base model — the most affordable Steam Deck at $399. Steam Deck OLED 512GB and 1TB models are priced at $549 and $649, respectively.

Valve's Plans for Steam Deck 2

While Valve did not disclose a reason for discontinuing the cheapest Steam Deck model, the decision could be motivated by the intent to launch a second-generation Steam Deck. Last month, the company announced the Steam Machine, a new PC/console hybrid running SteamOS that is set to launch in early 2026 alongside the second-generation Steam controller and a new Steam Frame VR headset.

While Valve did not share details about the next generation of Steam Deck at the time, the company said it “had a pretty good idea” of what Steam Deck 2 was going to be, suggesting a successor to the Steam Deck could be on its way.

“Obviously the Steam Deck's not our focus today, but the same things we've said in the past where we're really interested to work on what's next for Steam Deck… the thing we're making sure of is that it's a worthwhile enough performance upgrade to make sense as a standalone product,” Valve software engineer Pierre-Loup Griffais told IGN following the Steam Machine announcement.

“We're not interested in getting to a point where it's 20 or 30 or even 50 percent more performance at the same battery life. We want something a little bit more demarcated than that. So we've been working back from silicon advancements and architectural improvements, and I think we have a pretty good idea of what the next version of Steam Deck is going to be, but right now there's no offerings in that landscape, in the SoC landscape, that we think would truly be a next-gen performance Steam Deck,” he added.

