Oppo Find X9 Ultra Camera Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch; May Feature 200-Megapixel Main, Telephoto Sensors

Oppo Find X9 Ultra may debut with the new Sony LYTIA 901 sensor, which was introduced in November.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 22 December 2025 11:32 IST
Oppo Find X9 Ultra Camera Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch; May Feature 200-Megapixel Main, Telephoto Sensors

Oppo Find X8 Ultra (pictured) was launched in April 2025

Highlights
  • Oppo Find X9 Ultra may feature a quad rear camera with dual 200MP sensors
  • A 50MP ultra-telephoto lens may offer up to 10x optical zoom
  • The setup is tipped to deliver high-quality, lossless focal lengths
The Oppo Find X9 Ultra is rumoured to be launched in China soon as the top-of-the-line model in the Find X9 series. Details about its camera system have now been leaked. According to a tipster, the upcoming flagship will feature a quad rear camera setup, headlined by dual 200-megapixel cameras. The Oppo Find X9 Ultra is said to be equipped with a 200-megapixel primary camera and a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto lens.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra Camera Specifications (Expected)

According to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), the 200-megapixel primary camera on the Oppo Find X9 Ultra is a larger sensor, and its light intake exceeds that of one-inch-class sensors. The upcoming handset is said to have dual periscope telephoto sensors.

The first is rumoured to be a 200-megapixel periscope mid-telephoto for delivering lossless-quality zoom. Meanwhile, the second sensor is likely to be a 50-megapixel ultra-telephoto unit offering 10x optical zoom. As per the tipster, this setup is “incredibly aggressive”, and all three lenses combine to provide lossless and high-quality focal lengths.

The 50-megapixel ultra-telephoto sensor is believed to have a native focal range of up to 230mm, which extends to 460mm while still delivering high-quality zoom. While the Oppo Find X9 Ultra is yet to make its debut, the tipster bestowed it the title of “Reigning King of Photography".

Per previous reports, the 200-megapixel periscope telephoto lens could be the brand-new Sony LYTIA 901, which was introduced by the Japanese corporation in November. It is the company's first 200-megapixel image sensor for smartphones, built on a 1/1.12-type large-format design and uses 0.7-micron pixels.

The fourth camera on the Oppo Find X9 Ultra is rumoured to be a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front, the upcoming handset may sport a 50-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

Recent reports indicate that the Oppo Find X9 Ultra may come with a 6.8-inch 2K LTPO OLED screen. Unlike the Find X9 and Find X9 Pro, which use a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, the Ultra model could be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. A company official has teased that the handset's battery capacity may exceed 7,000mAh. We can expect more details about the Oppo Find X9 Ultra to go official closer to its launch.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Oppo Find X9 Ultra, Oppo Find X9 Ultra Launch, Oppo Find X9 Ultra specifications, Oppo Find X9 Ultra Cameras, Oppo
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
