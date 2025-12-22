The Oppo Find X9 Ultra is rumoured to be launched in China soon as the top-of-the-line model in the Find X9 series. Details about its camera system have now been leaked. According to a tipster, the upcoming flagship will feature a quad rear camera setup, headlined by dual 200-megapixel cameras. The Oppo Find X9 Ultra is said to be equipped with a 200-megapixel primary camera and a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto lens.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra Camera Specifications (Expected)

According to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), the 200-megapixel primary camera on the Oppo Find X9 Ultra is a larger sensor, and its light intake exceeds that of one-inch-class sensors. The upcoming handset is said to have dual periscope telephoto sensors.

The first is rumoured to be a 200-megapixel periscope mid-telephoto for delivering lossless-quality zoom. Meanwhile, the second sensor is likely to be a 50-megapixel ultra-telephoto unit offering 10x optical zoom. As per the tipster, this setup is “incredibly aggressive”, and all three lenses combine to provide lossless and high-quality focal lengths.

The 50-megapixel ultra-telephoto sensor is believed to have a native focal range of up to 230mm, which extends to 460mm while still delivering high-quality zoom. While the Oppo Find X9 Ultra is yet to make its debut, the tipster bestowed it the title of “Reigning King of Photography".

Per previous reports, the 200-megapixel periscope telephoto lens could be the brand-new Sony LYTIA 901, which was introduced by the Japanese corporation in November. It is the company's first 200-megapixel image sensor for smartphones, built on a 1/1.12-type large-format design and uses 0.7-micron pixels.

The fourth camera on the Oppo Find X9 Ultra is rumoured to be a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front, the upcoming handset may sport a 50-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

Recent reports indicate that the Oppo Find X9 Ultra may come with a 6.8-inch 2K LTPO OLED screen. Unlike the Find X9 and Find X9 Pro, which use a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, the Ultra model could be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. A company official has teased that the handset's battery capacity may exceed 7,000mAh. We can expect more details about the Oppo Find X9 Ultra to go official closer to its launch.

