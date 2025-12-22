Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus 15R With 7,400mAh Battery, 50 Megapixel Rear Camera Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers, Features

OnePlus 15R With 7,400mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers, Features

OnePlus 15R is equipped with a 3nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC paired with 12GB of LPDDR5x Ultra RAM.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 22 December 2025 12:00 IST
OnePlus 15R With 7,400mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers, Features

OnePlus 15R (pictured) packs a dual 50-megapixel rear camera unit and a 7,400mAh battery

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • OnePlus 15R features a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with 165Hz refresh rate
  • OnePlus promises four OS upgrades and six years of security updates
  • The OnePlus 15R goes on sale in India starting at Rs. 47,999
Advertisement

OnePlus 15R goes on sale in India today, after being unveiled in the country last week as the brand's latest premium mid-range offering. The smartphone is backed by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, a 165Hz AMOLED display, and an advanced camera system led by a 50-megapixel Sony sensor with OIS. OnePlus has also equipped the 15R handset with a large 7,400mAh battery, fast 80W charging, and long-term software support, positioning it as a performance-driven option in its price segment.

OnePlus 15R Price in India, Availability

OnePlus 15R price in India starts at Rs. 47,999 for the base 12GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration. The higher-end 12GB + 512GB model costs Rs. 52,999.

The smartphone, sold in Charcoal Black, Mint Breeze, and Electric Violet shades, is available for purchase in the country through the OnePlus India website, the OnePlus Store app, Amazon, and offline retail partners including OnePlus Experience Stores, Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, and Bajaj Electronics.

As part of launch offers, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank credit card users can get an instant discount of up to Rs. 3,000 on the OnePlus 15R, along with EMI options. Buyers can also opt for no-cost EMI plans for up to six months on major credit cards. Bank discounts cannot be combined with exchange or upgrade offers.

In addition, OnePlus is offering a 180-day phone replacement plan and a lifetime display warranty for all OnePlus 15R buyers.

OnePlus 15R Features, Specifications

The OnePlus 15R features a 6.83-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate, 450ppi pixel density, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. It is powered by Qualcomm's 3nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, paired with 12GB LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage. The phone ships with Android 16-based OxygenOS 16, with OnePlus promising four OS upgrades and six years of security updates.

For photography, the OnePlus 15R is equipped with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX906 primary rear camera with OIS and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with a 112-degree field of view. The rear setup supports up to 4K video recording at 120fps, along with cinematic, multi-view, and video zoom modes. On the front, the smartphone houses a 32-megapixel selfie camera with support for 4K video recording at 30fps.

The OnePlus 15R includes a 7,400mAh silicon carbon battery with support for 80W wired fast charging. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, BDS, Galileo, QZSS, NavIC and a USB Type-C port. It is claimed to meet IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance. The handset measures 163.4x77x8.3mm in size, while weighing about 219g.

OnePlus 15R

OnePlus 15R

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Smooth 165Hz AMOLED display
  • Strong gaming performance
  • Excellent durability and software support
  • Outstanding battery life
  • Bad
  • No telephoto camera
  • No LTPO display
  • More expensive than OnePlus 13R
Read detailed OnePlus 15R review
Display 6.83-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,400mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1272x2800 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 15R, OnePlus 15R India Launch, OnePlus 15R Price in India, OnePlus 15R Features, OnePlus 15R Specifications, OnePlus 15 series, OnePlus
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Oppo Find X9 Ultra Camera Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch; May Feature 200-Megapixel Main, Telephoto Sensors

Related Stories

OnePlus 15R With 7,400mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers, Features
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 15 Series 5G Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  2. iQOO Z11 Turbo Design Teased; Specifications Leaked
  3. OnePlus 15R Goes on Sale in India For the First Time Today: Price, Offers
  4. Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini Confirmed to Launch in India Alongside These Models
  5. Oppo Find X9 Ultra Camera Specifications Leaked Ahead of China Launch
  6. OnePlus Turbo Visits Geekbench With This Snapdragon Chipset
  7. Xiaomi 17 Ultra to Launch in a 'Starry' Green Shade in China on This Date
  8. Instagram Could Embrace Long-Form Video Content to Compete With TikTok
  9. Here's When the Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Could Reach Stores in 2026
  10. The AI Bubble Question: Promise, Pressure, and the Fear of a Burst
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini Confirmed to Launch in India Along With Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro; Flipkart Availability Announced
  2. Instagram Could Embrace Long-Form Video, Premium Content to Compete With TikTok, Says Adam Mosseri
  3. Samsung 'Wide Fold’ Will Reportedly Compete With Apple’s First Foldable iPhone in 2026
  4. Crypto Market Consolidation Continues as Bitcoin Tests Resistance Near $90,000
  5. Xiaomi Watch 5 With EMG Sensor, Xiaomi Buds 6 Confirmed to Launch Alongside Xiaomi 17 Ultra
  6. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Will Go on Sale a Month After Anticipated Launch, Tipster Claims
  7. Valve Discontinues Production of Steam Deck LCD Model Weeks After Announcing Steam Machine
  8. Google Revises Timeline to Replace Assistant With Gemini on Android Smartphones
  9. OnePlus 15R With 7,400mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers, Features
  10. Oppo Find X9 Ultra Camera Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch; May Feature 200-Megapixel Main, Telephoto Sensors
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »