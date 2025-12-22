OnePlus 15R goes on sale in India today, after being unveiled in the country last week as the brand's latest premium mid-range offering. The smartphone is backed by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, a 165Hz AMOLED display, and an advanced camera system led by a 50-megapixel Sony sensor with OIS. OnePlus has also equipped the 15R handset with a large 7,400mAh battery, fast 80W charging, and long-term software support, positioning it as a performance-driven option in its price segment.

OnePlus 15R Price in India, Availability

OnePlus 15R price in India starts at Rs. 47,999 for the base 12GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration. The higher-end 12GB + 512GB model costs Rs. 52,999.

The smartphone, sold in Charcoal Black, Mint Breeze, and Electric Violet shades, is available for purchase in the country through the OnePlus India website, the OnePlus Store app, Amazon, and offline retail partners including OnePlus Experience Stores, Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, and Bajaj Electronics.

As part of launch offers, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank credit card users can get an instant discount of up to Rs. 3,000 on the OnePlus 15R, along with EMI options. Buyers can also opt for no-cost EMI plans for up to six months on major credit cards. Bank discounts cannot be combined with exchange or upgrade offers.

In addition, OnePlus is offering a 180-day phone replacement plan and a lifetime display warranty for all OnePlus 15R buyers.

OnePlus 15R Features, Specifications

The OnePlus 15R features a 6.83-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate, 450ppi pixel density, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. It is powered by Qualcomm's 3nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, paired with 12GB LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage. The phone ships with Android 16-based OxygenOS 16, with OnePlus promising four OS upgrades and six years of security updates.

For photography, the OnePlus 15R is equipped with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX906 primary rear camera with OIS and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with a 112-degree field of view. The rear setup supports up to 4K video recording at 120fps, along with cinematic, multi-view, and video zoom modes. On the front, the smartphone houses a 32-megapixel selfie camera with support for 4K video recording at 30fps.

The OnePlus 15R includes a 7,400mAh silicon carbon battery with support for 80W wired fast charging. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, BDS, Galileo, QZSS, NavIC and a USB Type-C port. It is claimed to meet IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance. The handset measures 163.4x77x8.3mm in size, while weighing about 219g.