Realme Narzo 60x With MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Realme Narzo 60x claims to be one of the slimmest and lightest 5G smartphones in the segment.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 September 2023 12:49 IST
Realme Narzo 60x With MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Narzo 60x is offered in Nebula Purple and Stellar Green colour options

  • Realme Narzo 60x sports a 6.72-inch full-HD+ LCD display
  • The phone is equipped with a 64-megapixel primary rear sensor
  • Realme Narzo 60x supports 33W wired SuperVOOC fast charging

Realme Narzo 60x was launched in India on Wednesday. The smartphone joins the Narzo 60 lineup - Realme Narzo 60 and Realme Narzo 60 Pro, which was unveiled in the country earlier this year in July. The new Narzo 60X was previously teased to be a rebranded version of the Realme 11x 5G, which was released in India in August with an octa-core 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging support. The Realme Narzo 60x is offered in a single storage option and two colour options.

Realme Narzo 60x price in India, availability

The 4GB + 128GB and the 6GB + 128GB variants of the Realme Narzo 60x are priced in India at Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 14,499, respectively. It is offered in Nebula Purple and Stellar Green colour options. The phone will be available for sale starting September 15 at 12 PM IST through the Realme website and Amazon. It will also be open for a live commerce sale on September 12 at 12 PM IST.

Realme Narzo 60x specifications, features

Sporting a 6.72-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) LCD display, the Realme Narzo 60x offers a refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness level of 680 nits. The dual nano SIM-supported smartphone runs Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 out-of-the-box. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM, that is virtually expandable up to 12GB, and 128GB of UFS 2.1 inbuilt storage.

For optics, the dual rear camera system of the Realme Narzo 60x includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with a portrait lens, while the front camera is equipped with an 8-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls.

The Realme Narzo 60x packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired SuperVOOC fast charging support. For security, the phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It also supports 5G, 4G, GPS, Bluetooth and USB Type-C 2.0 port connectivity. Weighing 190 grams, the handset has a thickness of 7.89mm.

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Display 6.72-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6100+
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Further reading: Realme Narzo 60X, Realme Narzo 60X India launch, Realme Narzo 60X price in india, Realme Narzo 60x specifications, Realme
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Realme Narzo 60x With MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
