Samsung Galaxy S26 series is expected to launch globally early next year. The purported flagship lineup will reportedly include three models, dubbed Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. While the tech giant is yet to confirm a timeline for the launch of the successors to the Galaxy S25 series, a tipster now claims that the entire lineup might not go on sale for a month after its unveiling. The revelation comes soon after Samsung launched its new Exynos 2600 SoC, which is expected to power the upcoming phones in select regions.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Could Go on Sale in March 2026

Tipster PhoneArt (@UniverseIce) and Momentary Digital (translated from Chinese) have separately shared via social media posts that the Samsung Galaxy S26 series will go on sale in March next year, nearly a month after its anticipated global launch next February. However, the tech giant has yet to confirm the launch of the flagship lineup.

This comes soon after Samsung announced the world's first chipset built on a 2nm process. Dubbed Exynos 2600, the new SoC is expected to power the upcoming Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra in some regions. While in other markets, Qualcomm's flagship octa core 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip is expected to power the rumoured S series handsets.

The Exynos 2600 SoC features advanced Gate-All-Around (GAA) technology, integrating the CPU, GPU, and NPU into a compact platform, which is claimed to offer improved artificial intelligence (AI) execution and gaming performance.

While it might ship with enhanced performance, thanks to the new Exynos 2600 chipset, the Galaxy S26 series could miss out on upgrades in the camera department. Reports suggest that the standard Galaxy S26 will carry the same camera configuration as its predecessor, the Galaxy S25, which was launched earlier this year. The company reportedly took the decision in the interest of pricing. It was highlighted that the increasing cost of components has increased the overall manufacturing cost.

Another report, citing industry sources, pointed out that the Samsung Galaxy S26 series could be launched at a higher price than its predecessor. The tech giant has reportedly earmarked a significant portion of its funds for acquiring chipsets and memory sticks, including RAMs. To keep the pricing at par with the competition, the earlier plans to offer an upgraded camera system have now reportedly been shelved.