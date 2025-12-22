OnePlus recently revealed that it will soon launch its new OnePlus Turbo series in China, which will comprise “gaming-focused” handsets. While the company has yet to reveal various details about the upcoming phones, including their key specifications, features, launch date, and pricing, one of the new OnePlus Turbo models is now listed on a benchmarking platform. The benchmark entry hints at the presence of an octa core Snapdragon chip. Moreover, it might ship with the latest version of Google's Android operating system and up to 16GB of RAM.

OnePlus Turbo Specifications, Features (Expected)

In a post on X, tech blogger Anvin (@ZionAnvin) reveals that a OnePlus smartphone, which carries the model number PLU110, has been listed on the Geekbench benchmarking platform. The listing reveals the chipset, performance, OS, and RAM of the upcoming handset. The post states said the model number belongs to the upcoming OnePlus Turbo, which is expected to launch in China soon.

As per the screenshot shared by the tech blogger, the OnePlus Turbo will be powered by an octa core ARMv8 chipset, which is speculated to be a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC. It is shown to feature one prime core clocked at 3.21GHz, three performance cores, and four efficiency cores, along with an Adreno 825 GPU.

The listing indicates that the phone has 14.81GB of RAM, which could be marketed as 16GB of RAM. The OnePlus Turbo might run on Android 16. Further, he claimed that the handset could be launched in China in January next year. More details about the phone are expected to surface online in the coming days.

This comes shortly after OnePlus China President, Li Jie Louis, confirmed via Weibo that the OnePlus Turbo series is currently in development. Its launch was also teased during the tech firm's 12th anniversary event. The new lineup will be gaming-focused, the company executive revealed. However, the key specifications, features, pricing, and launch timeline remain under wraps.

The OnePlus Turbo was previously tipped to arrive as the OnePlus Ace 6 Turbo. The handset is said to pack a 9,000mAh battery. The tech firm might equip the phone with a 6.78-inch LTPS OLED display, which will reportedly feature 1.5K resolution and a screen refresh rate of up to 144Hz or 165Hz.