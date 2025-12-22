Technology News
OnePlus Turbo Reportedly Listed on Geekbench With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC: Expected Specifications, Features

OnePlus Turbo series launch was teased by the smartphone maker during its 12th anniversary event.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 22 December 2025 11:15 IST
OnePlus Turbo Reportedly Listed on Geekbench With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC: Expected Specifications, Features

OnePlus Turbo is confirmed to be a gaming-focused smartphone

Highlights
  • OnePlus Turbo might ship with Android 16
  • OnePlus Turbo could feature up to 16GB of RAM
  • The company has yet to confirm the specifications
OnePlus recently revealed that it will soon launch its new OnePlus Turbo series in China, which will comprise “gaming-focused” handsets. While the company has yet to reveal various details about the upcoming phones, including their key specifications, features, launch date, and pricing, one of the new OnePlus Turbo models is now listed on a benchmarking platform. The benchmark entry hints at the presence of an octa core Snapdragon chip. Moreover, it might ship with the latest version of Google's Android operating system and up to 16GB of RAM.

OnePlus Turbo Specifications, Features (Expected)

In a post on X, tech blogger Anvin (@ZionAnvin) reveals that a OnePlus smartphone, which carries the model number PLU110, has been listed on the Geekbench benchmarking platform. The listing reveals the chipset, performance, OS, and RAM of the upcoming handset. The post states said the model number belongs to the upcoming OnePlus Turbo, which is expected to launch in China soon. 

As per the screenshot shared by the tech blogger, the OnePlus Turbo will be powered by an octa core ARMv8 chipset, which is speculated to be a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC. It is shown to feature one prime core clocked at 3.21GHz, three performance cores, and four efficiency cores, along with an Adreno 825 GPU.

The listing indicates that the phone has 14.81GB of RAM, which could be marketed as 16GB of RAM. The OnePlus Turbo might run on Android 16. Further, he claimed that the handset could be launched in China in January next year. More details about the phone are expected to surface online in the coming days.

This comes shortly after OnePlus China President, Li Jie Louis, confirmed via Weibo that the OnePlus Turbo series is currently in development. Its launch was also teased during the tech firm's 12th anniversary event. The new lineup will be gaming-focused, the company executive revealed. However, the key specifications, features, pricing, and launch timeline remain under wraps.

The OnePlus Turbo was previously tipped to arrive as the OnePlus Ace 6 Turbo. The handset is said to pack a 9,000mAh battery. The tech firm might equip the phone with a 6.78-inch LTPS OLED display, which will reportedly feature 1.5K resolution and a screen refresh rate of up to 144Hz or 165Hz.

Comments

Further reading: OnePlus Turbo, OnePlus Turbo Specifications, OnePlus Turbo Chipset, OnePlus Turbo Performance, OnePlus
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
iQOO Z11 Turbo Design Teased; Could Launch With 6.59-Inch Display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC

Turbo Read

