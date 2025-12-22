The iQOO Z10 Turbo was launched in April, with a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 chipset and a 7,620mAh battery, and it appears that the Vivo sub-brand is now preparing to unveil the iQOO Z11 Turbo as its successor. The smartphone maker is yet to reveal a launch date for the phone, but iQOO's latest Weibo teaser confirms the design of the phone. The iQOO Z11 Turbo is confirmed to arrive in a blue finish. The handset is speculated to run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. It is likely to come with a 6.59-inch display.

iQOO Z11 Turbo Design, Specifications (Expected)

An iQOO executive teased the upcoming iQOO Z11 Turbo on Weibo (via ITHome), with the tagline “Battle Sprite.” The teaser image reveals the phone's back partially, featuring a blue finish, slightly curved edges, and iQOO branding at the bottom. The comment section of the post suggests that the device might feature a metal frame design.

The Vivo sub-brand is yet to announce the launch date and specifications of the upcoming iQOO Z11 Turbo. Meanwhile, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) on Weibo claimed that the handset will come with a 6.59-inch display with 1.5K resolution.

The upcoming smartphone could be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor and a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. The battery capacity is said to exceed 7,600mAh, while it could boast IP69+IP68 ratings for dust and water resistance.

iQOO launched the iQOO Z10 Turbo in April this year in China with a starting price tag of CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 21,100) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage version. It is offered in Burn, Desert Colour, Seas of Clouds White and Starry Sky Black (translated from Chinese) colourways.

The iQOO Z10 Turbo has a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,260×2,800 pixels) AMOLED screen with up to 144Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8400 SoC, alongside up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS4.1 onboard storage. It has a dual rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 primary rear camera and a 2-megapixel secondary depth sensor. For selfies and video chats, it has a 16-megapixel front camera.

The current generation Z10 Turbo model is backed by a 7,620mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging support. It carries an in-display fingerprint sensor and has an IP65 rating.

