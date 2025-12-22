Technology News
iQOO Z11 Turbo Design Teased; Could Launch With 6.59-Inch Display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC

iQOO Z11 Turbo is teased in a blue finish with slightly curved edges.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 22 December 2025 11:02 IST
Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO Z10 Turbo has a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED screen

Highlights
  • The battery capacity of iQOO Z10 Turbo is likely to be more than 7,600mAh
  • iQOO launched the iQOO Z10 Turbo in April this year in China
  • iQOO Z10 Turbo is backed by a 7,620mAh battery
The iQOO Z10 Turbo was launched in April, with a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 chipset and a 7,620mAh battery, and it appears that the Vivo sub-brand is now preparing to unveil the iQOO Z11 Turbo as its successor. The smartphone maker is yet to reveal a launch date for the phone, but iQOO's latest Weibo teaser confirms the design of the phone. The iQOO Z11 Turbo is confirmed to arrive in a blue finish. The handset is speculated to run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. It is likely to come with a 6.59-inch display.

iQOO Z11 Turbo Design, Specifications (Expected)

An iQOO executive teased the upcoming iQOO Z11 Turbo on Weibo (via ITHome), with the tagline “Battle Sprite.” The teaser image reveals the phone's back partially, featuring a blue finish, slightly curved edges, and iQOO branding at the bottom. The comment section of the post suggests that the device might feature a metal frame design.

The Vivo sub-brand is yet to announce the launch date and specifications of the upcoming iQOO Z11 Turbo. Meanwhile, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) on Weibo claimed that the handset will come with a 6.59-inch display with 1.5K resolution.

The upcoming smartphone could be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor and a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. The battery capacity is said to exceed 7,600mAh, while it could boast  IP69+IP68 ratings for dust and water resistance.

iQOO launched the iQOO Z10 Turbo in April this year in China with a starting price tag of CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 21,100) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage version. It is offered in Burn, Desert Colour, Seas of Clouds White and Starry Sky Black (translated from Chinese) colourways.

The iQOO Z10 Turbo has a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,260×2,800 pixels) AMOLED screen with up to 144Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8400 SoC, alongside up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS4.1 onboard storage. It has a dual rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 primary rear camera and a 2-megapixel secondary depth sensor. For selfies and video chats, it has a 16-megapixel front camera.

The current generation Z10 Turbo model is backed by a 7,620mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging support. It carries an in-display fingerprint sensor and has an IP65 rating.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: iQOO Z11 Turbo, iQOO Z11 Turbo Specifications, iQOO Z10 Turbo, iQOO
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Poco M8 Series India Launch Teased; Poco M8 and M8 Pro Expected to Debut
iQOO Z11 Turbo Design Teased; Could Launch With 6.59-Inch Display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC
