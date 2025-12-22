Technology News
Poco M8 Series India Launch Teased; Poco M8 and M8 Pro Expected to Debut

There may be key differences between Indian and global variants of the Poco M8 Pro.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 22 December 2025 10:46 IST
Poco M8 Series India Launch Teased; Poco M8 and M8 Pro Expected to Debut

Poco M8 is expected to succeed the Poco M7 (pictured) in India

Highlights
  • Leaks suggested Poco M8 series could rebrand Redmi Note 15 phones
  • Indian and global Poco M8 Pro variants may differ in camera hardware
  • Poco M8 and M8 Pro surfaced on multiple certification platforms
Poco has officially teased the launch of new M-series smartphones in India, confirming that fresh devices are on the way, even though the brand has not yet revealed their names. While Poco has remained tight-lipped about specifications and design, a steady stream of leaks and certification listings has already offered early clues about what to expect. These reports point to an imminent launch, with indications that the upcoming phones could target both Indian and global markets with slightly different hardware configurations.

According to recent reports, the upcoming phones are likely to be the Poco M8 and Poco M8 Pro. These models have been part of the rumour mill for weeks and are expected to debut soon in both India and global markets.

Poco M8 Series Could Be Based on Redmi Note 15 Series

Poco India's first teaser only confirms that a new M-series launch is coming. It does not reveal any design details or specifications. However, past leaks suggest that the Poco M8 could be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 15 5G, while the Poco M8 Pro may be based on the Redmi Note 15 Pro+.

There may be key differences between Indian and global variants. Reports claim that the Poco M8 Pro India variant will feature a 50-megapixel primary camera, similar to the Chinese version of the Redmi Note 15 Pro+. In contrast, the global Redmi Note 15 Pro+ is said to ship with a 200-megapixel main sensor, suggesting that the Poco M8 Pro could offer different camera hardware depending on the market.

Renders of both the Poco M8 and M8 Pro have already surfaced online. The Poco M8 Pro has appeared on several certification platforms, including TDRA (UAE), the IMEI database, FCC, and IMDA. Meanwhile, the Poco M8 5G has cleared BIS, NBTC, IMDA, and TDRA certifications, indicating that a launch is approaching.

Poco is expected to begin revealing more details about the M8 series in the coming days, including the official launch date for India. 

Leaked design renders of the purported Poco M8 and Poco M8 Pro revealed their colour options and overall design. Both phones were shown in black and blue, along with a dual-tone silver-and-black variant. The Poco branding appeared at the bottom right of the rear panel, while the handsets were tipped to feature squircle-shaped camera modules with three rear cameras each.

On the front, both models were shown with a hole-punch selfie camera and relatively thick bezels. The power and volume buttons were placed on the right side, while the bottom housed a USB Type-C port, speaker grille, and microphone.

Poco M8 Series India Launch Teased; Poco M8 and M8 Pro Expected to Debut
