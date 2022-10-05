Technology News
Nothing Ear Stick True Wireless Earphones to Be Revealed on October 26

The company has already teased the design of the charging case of the Nothing Ear Stick.

Written by Ali Pardiwala, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 5 October 2022 11:28 IST
Nothing Ear Stick True Wireless Earphones to Be Revealed on October 26

Nothing Ear Stick will be the second audio product in the company’s portfolio

Highlights
  • Nothing will reveal details about the Ear Stick earphones on October 26
  • The Nothing Ear 1 earphones were launched in 2021
  • Nothing also launched the Phone 1 Android smartphone in 2022

Nothing Ear Stick true wireless earphones are set to be revealed soon, with the company expected to share detailed information on the upcoming true wireless headset on October 26. The Nothing Ear Stick headset have been in the news for the past few weeks, although no comprehensive details or images have been shared thus far. This will be the second audio product from Nothing, following the Ear 1 true wireless headset that was launched globally in 2021 as the company's first product.

A few details, including the design of the charging case of the Nothing Ear Stick headset, have already been revealed. Further details, including specifications, features, and pricing, will likely be announced on October 26. On the face of it, it seems that only the charging case has got a significant redesign, with a long, tube-like look that is unlike the transparent boxy shape of the Nothing Ear 1 case.

Priced at Rs. 7,199 in India, the Nothing Ear 1 was launched in 2021 and features app support, active noise cancellation, and a unique transparent design for the earpieces and charging case.

This was Nothing's first global product, and was followed by the Nothing Phone 1, which was launched in 2022. The Nothing Phone 1 has a similar transparent design for the back panel, along with a unique light system which flashes in sync with ringtones and alert notifications.

The Nothing Ear Stick will be the company's third product launch globally, as the company founded by OnePlus co-founder and former top executive Carl Pei looks to build on the hype and attention going into the festive season.

Is the Nothing Phone 1 worth it beyond its design choices? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Nothing Ear 1 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Nothing Ear 1 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Excellent design, useful controls 
  • Good ANC with two intensity levels 
  • Wireless and fast charging 
  • Decent app 
  • Balanced, detailed sound 
  • Bad
  • Charging case is a bit big 
  • No voice assistant support 
  • Sound falls a bit short on attack and aggression
Read detailed Nothing Ear 1 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Further reading: Nothing, Nothing Ear Stick, Nothing Ear 1, Earphones, Bluetooth, TWS, True Wireless Earphones, Nothing Phone 1, Audio, Carl Pei
Ali Pardiwala
Ali Pardiwala
Ali Pardiwala writes about audio and video devices for Gadgets 360 out of Mumbai, and has covered the industry for a decade now. Ali is a Senior Reviewer for Gadgets 360, where he has regularly written about televisions, home entertainment, and mobile gaming as well. He is a firm believer in 4K and HDR on televisions, and believes that true wireless earphones are the future of the personal audio industry. Ali is available on Twitter as @AliusPardius and on email at alip@ndtv.com, so do send in ...More
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong’s Crypto Empire Journey to Release on Amazon, YouTube, Apple TV

Nothing Ear Stick True Wireless Earphones to Be Revealed on October 26
