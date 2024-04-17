Technology News
  Redmi Buds 5A Confirmed to Launch on April 23 in India Alongside Redmi Pad SE

Redmi Buds 5A Confirmed to Launch on April 23 in India Alongside Redmi Pad SE

Redmi Buds 5A TWS earphones will feature 12mm dynamic drivers.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 17 April 2024 18:57 IST
Redmi Buds 5A Confirmed to Launch on April 23 in India Alongside Redmi Pad SE

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi Buds 5A is expected to debut as a watered-down version of the Redmi Buds 5

Highlights
  • Redmi Buds 5A offer ANC
  • They have Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity
  • Redmi Buds 5A shown in black and white colourways
Xiaomi has confirmed that it will launch the Redmi Buds 5A in India next week. The new true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones will be unveiled alongside the Redmi Pad SE during the Xiaomi Smarter Living 2024 event. A microsite for the earphones is currently live on the Mi India website. The listing shows black and white colourways for the Redmi Buds 5A, which sports an in-ear design with stem. The earphones will come with support for the active noise cancellation (ANC) feature and Google Fast Pair.

Through a microsite on its Smarter Living 2024 event page, Xiaomi has confirmed the arrival of the new Redmi Buds 5A in India. The TWS earphones will be unveiled on April 23 alongside the Redmi Pad SE. Xiaomi is confirmed to announce a robot vacuum cleaner and a hairdryer at the event, but the brand hasn't revealed details for them just yet.

The images on the microsite show black and white colour options for the Redmi Buds 5A. It seems to have an in-ear design, identical to the Redmi Buds 5. The earphones feature 12mm dynamic drivers and are teased to come with ANC to eliminate unwanted external noise. It has Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity and support for Google Fast Pair, which lets users quickly pair audio devices with smartphones.

The Redmi Buds 5A is expected to debut as a watered-down version of the Redmi Buds 5. The latter was released in India in February last year with a price tag of Rs. 2,999. The wireless earphones are offered in Fusion Black, Fusion Purple, and Fusion White colour options.

The Redmi Buds 5 earphones have Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and have an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance. It has 12.4mm dynamic drivers with a frequency response rate of 20Hz to 20kHz and offer ANC up to 46dB.

What are the best wireless and wired earphones you can buy in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
World’s First AI Influencer Pageant 'Miss AI' Announced; Judging Criteria and Prizes Revealed
Redmi Buds 5A Confirmed to Launch on April 23 in India Alongside Redmi Pad SE
