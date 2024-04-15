Technology News
Xiaomi Smarter Living 2024 Event Set for April 23; 4 New Products Teased to Launch in India

Xiaomi may introduce the Redmi Pad SE in India.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 15 April 2024 19:23 IST
Xiaomi Smarter Living 2024 Event Set for April 23; 4 New Products Teased to Launch in India

Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi Pad SE is offered in Graphite Gray, Lavender Purple and Mint Green colour options

Highlights
  • Xiaomi is likely to launch new true wireless earphones
  • It is expected to be the Redmi Buds 5 Pro
  • Xiaomi may also launch a robot vacuum mop, and a hair dryer
Xiaomi Smarter Living 2024 event will be held in India soon. The company announced the date and teased the launch of four new products in the country on the given day. However, the products have not yet been confirmed. We may know more about them closer to the day of the launch. For now, there is online speculation surrounding the items that are expected to launch in India. Xiaomi is expected to debut personal technology items and home appliances at the event.

In a post on X, Xiaomi India confirmed that the Smarter Living 2024 event will take place in India on April 23. The post includes a link to a microsite which teases the launch of four new products. The teasers are blurred out and therefore cannot be confirmed yet. It is speculated that the new launches would include one tablet, one true wireless (TWS) earphone, one robot vacuum mop and one hairdryer.

An earlier leak suggested that the Chinese tech giant is gearing up to launch a new Redmi Pad model, new TWS earphones with active noise cancellation (ANC), and a self-cleaning vacuum cleaner in India. However, the leak also did not share any details about the expected models.

It is being speculated that the likely TWS earphones could be the Redmi Buds 5 Pro, a premium version of the Redmi Buds 5 which were launched in India earlier this year in February at Rs. 2,999. The earphones come with 12.4mm dynamic drivers, 46dB ANC support and are claimed to offer up to 38 hours of total battery life from a single charge.

The rumoured tablet to see an India launch could be the Redmi Pad SE, which was unveiled in Europe in August 2023. Starting at EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 18,000) for the 4GB + 128GB option, the tablet comes with a 6nm octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of eMMC 5.1 onboard storage. It ships with Android 13-based MIUI Pad 14, features an 11-inch full-HD+ (1900 x 1200 pixels) LCD screen and is backed by an 8,000mAh battery with 10W wired USB Type-C charging support. 

Notably, the Redmi Pad Pro was also recently introduced in China, starting at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,300) for the 6GB + 128GB option. It includes a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, a 10,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support, a 12.1-inch 2.5K LCD panel, Xiaomi's HyperOS and 8-megapixel front and rear cameras.

Is the Xiaomi Pad 6 the best Android tablet you can buy under Rs. 30,000 in India? We discuss the company's latest mid-range tablet on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Redmi Pad SE

Redmi Pad SE

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 11.00-inch
Processor Snapdragon 680 Mobile Platform
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Resolution 1920x1200 pixels
RAM 4GB
OS Android 13
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 8000mAh
Redmi Pad Pro

Redmi Pad Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 12.10-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 2560x1600 pixels
RAM 6GB
OS Android 14
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 10000mAh
Xiaomi Smarter Living 2024 Event Set for April 23; 4 New Products Teased to Launch in India
