Xiaomi Smarter Living 2024 event will be held in India soon. The company announced the date and teased the launch of four new products in the country on the given day. However, the products have not yet been confirmed. We may know more about them closer to the day of the launch. For now, there is online speculation surrounding the items that are expected to launch in India. Xiaomi is expected to debut personal technology items and home appliances at the event.

In a post on X, Xiaomi India confirmed that the Smarter Living 2024 event will take place in India on April 23. The post includes a link to a microsite which teases the launch of four new products. The teasers are blurred out and therefore cannot be confirmed yet. It is speculated that the new launches would include one tablet, one true wireless (TWS) earphone, one robot vacuum mop and one hairdryer.

Prepare to level up your lifestyle with #SmarterLiving2024!



Stay tuned for some big reveals that change the way you live, work, and play.



The countdown begins for a leap into a smarter, more connected world! Launching on 23rd April.



Get notified: https://t.co/e7C2s67nzK pic.twitter.com/v2LWvyxsbh — Xiaomi India (@XiaomiIndia) April 15, 2024

An earlier leak suggested that the Chinese tech giant is gearing up to launch a new Redmi Pad model, new TWS earphones with active noise cancellation (ANC), and a self-cleaning vacuum cleaner in India. However, the leak also did not share any details about the expected models.

It is being speculated that the likely TWS earphones could be the Redmi Buds 5 Pro, a premium version of the Redmi Buds 5 which were launched in India earlier this year in February at Rs. 2,999. The earphones come with 12.4mm dynamic drivers, 46dB ANC support and are claimed to offer up to 38 hours of total battery life from a single charge.

The rumoured tablet to see an India launch could be the Redmi Pad SE, which was unveiled in Europe in August 2023. Starting at EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 18,000) for the 4GB + 128GB option, the tablet comes with a 6nm octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of eMMC 5.1 onboard storage. It ships with Android 13-based MIUI Pad 14, features an 11-inch full-HD+ (1900 x 1200 pixels) LCD screen and is backed by an 8,000mAh battery with 10W wired USB Type-C charging support.

Notably, the Redmi Pad Pro was also recently introduced in China, starting at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,300) for the 6GB + 128GB option. It includes a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, a 10,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support, a 12.1-inch 2.5K LCD panel, Xiaomi's HyperOS and 8-megapixel front and rear cameras.

