Redmi Buds 5 have been launched in India as the latest true wireless stereo (TWS) headset from the Chinese electronic brand. They come with an AirPods-like semi-in-ear design and offer an active noise cancellation (ANC) feature to reduce external noise by 46dB. The Redmi Buds 5 pack 12.4mm dynamic drivers and are claimed to deliver up to 38 hours of battery life. The audio device supports dual-device pairing and offers touch controls. Users can also locate their earphones using their smartphone, according to the company.

Redmi Buds 5 price in India, availability

The new Redmi Buds 5 are priced at Rs. 2,999 in India. They are offered in Fusion Black, Fusion Purple, and Fusion White colour options and will be available for purchase from February 20 across Mi.com, Amazon, Flipkart, Mi Homes and Xiaomi retail partners.

As an introductory offer, the earphones will be available for a discounted price of Rs. 2,499 for customers purchasing the Redmi Note 13 series smartphones, Xiaomi Pad or Redmi Pad.

Redmi Buds 5 specifications

The new Redmi Buds 5 come with 12.4mm dynamic drivers with a frequency response rate of 20Hz to 20kHz and offer 46dB ANC feature to eliminate unwanted external noise. The hybrid ANC feature is claimed to block out 99.5 percent of background noise. The TWS earphones have an in-ear design and boast an oval-shaped charging case. They pack AI-backed dual microphones.

The TWS headset offer three transparency modes and users can avail of various audio effects including standard, enhanced treble, enhanced bass, and enhanced voice with the Redmi Buds 5. They feature dual-device pairing that allows users to connect two devices with the earbuds simultaneously. The company says that the earbuds can also be located using a smartphone.

Redmi's new earphones have Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity with support for SBC and AAC codecs. They include support for Google Fast Pair. The Redmi Buds 5 include touch controls to allow for quick control of playback and noise cancellation. Further, they are IP54 rating for dust and water resistance. The earphones are compatible with the Xiaomi Earbuds app.

The fast-charging feature in the Redmi Buds 5 is claimed to provide up to two hours of playtime with only five minutes of charging. The quick charge support is said to enable four hours of playback time in 10 minutes of charging. The earphones bundled with the charging case are claimed to deliver up to 38 hours of battery life on a single charge.

The brand has packed a 480mAh battery in the charging case. The earbuds, on the other hand, carry 54mAh battery. The charging case measures 61x50x24.60mm, while the earbud measures 29.52 x 21.44 x 23.45mm. The earbuds with the charging case weigh around 42.47 grams.

