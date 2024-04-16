Technology News

Redmi Pad SE Confirmed to Launch in India on April 23; Design, Key Features Teased

Redmi Pad SE is powered by a 6nm octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 April 2024 17:01 IST
Redmi Pad SE Confirmed to Launch in India on April 23; Design, Key Features Teased

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi Pad SE is teased in green, green and lavender colourways

Highlights
  • Redmi Pad SE will sport an 11-inch full-HD+ LCD screen
  • The tablet will support splitscreen and floating windows
  • The Redmi Pad SE is claimed to offer up to 14 hours of video playback
Advertisement

Redmi Pad SE was initially unveiled in select European markets in August 2023. Now the tablet is ready to make its debut in India. Xiaomi recently announced its Smarter Living 2024 event in India on April 23. In the announcement, the company teased the launch of four new products. One of those was speculated to be a tablet and an official teaser has now confirmed the upcoming launch of Redmi Pad SE in the country. It has also revealed the design, colourways and key features of the Indian variant of the model.

Xiaomi India announced in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that the Redmi Pad SE will launch in India on April 23. The post also links to a Xiaomi microsite of the Indian variant of the tablet, which reveals some of its key features. The details revealed suggest that the Indian version of the Redmi Pad SE is likely to be similar to its global counterpart.

The Redmi Pad SE is teased to launch in India in three colourways — green, grey and lavender. It is globally available in these shades as well. The design seen of the Indian variant of the tablet also remains unchanged from its European version. It is confirmed to feature an 11-inch full-HD+ (1,900 x 1,200 pixels) LCD screen with up to 90Hz refresh rate and TÜV Rheinland low blue light certification.

The Indian variant of the Redmi Pad SE is confirmed to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC and is claimed to offer a battery life of up to 14 hours of video playback time or up to 219 hours of music playback time. It is also said to have a standby battery life of up to 43 days. The tablet is also teased to support multi-tasking with its split screen and floating windows features.

The price details of the Redmi Pad SE Indian variant have not yet been revealed. For reference, the tablet started at EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 18,000) for the 4GB + 128GB option in select European markets, while the 6GB + 128GB and the 8GB + 128GB variants were priced at EUR 229 (roughly Rs. 20,800) and EUR 249 (roughly Rs. 22,600), respectively.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Redmi Pad SE, Redmi Pad SE India launch, Redmi Pad SE Specifications, Redmi, Xiaomi
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Adobe Premiere Pro to Get Support for New Generative AI-Powered Video Editing Tools
Adobe Explores OpenAI Partnership as It Adds Firefly AI to Premiere Pro Video Tools

Related Stories

Redmi Pad SE Confirmed to Launch in India on April 23; Design, Key Features Teased
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto G64 5G With Dimensity 7025 SoC Launched in India at This Price
  2. OnePlus 11 5G Receives Price Cut in India: See New Price, Other Offers
  3. Samsung Announces One UI 6.1 With Galaxy AI for These Flagship Devices
  4. Nothing Phone 2a Updated With More Camera Improvements and Bug Fixes
  5. Oppo A1s, Oppo A1i With Dimensity 6020 Chips Launched: See Price
  6. Vivo V30e Key Features Leaked, Said to Launch in India Soon
  7. Xiaomi Teases 4 New Products for Smarter Living Event on April 23
  8. Asus Zenbook Duo (2024) With Two Touchscreen Displays Debuts
  9. iQoo Z9, iQoo Z9x, iQoo Z9 Turbo Specifications Tipped Online
  10. Limitless AI Pendant Unveiled, Can Remember Everything It Hears
#Latest Stories
  1. Instagram Said to Be Testing AI-Powered Chatbots for Influencers That Can Interact With Followers
  2. iQoo Z9, iQoo Z9x, iQoo Z9 Turbo Specifications Leaked Ahead of April 24 Launch
  3. Redmi Pad SE Confirmed to Launch in India on April 23; Design, Key Features Teased
  4. Baidu Claims Ernie Bot Garnered Over 200 Million Users Amid Rising Competition
  5. Adobe Explores OpenAI Partnership as It Adds Firefly AI to Premiere Pro Video Tools
  6. Adobe Premiere Pro to Get Support for New Generative AI-Powered Video Editing Tools
  7. Oppo A1s, Oppo A1i With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 Chips, 5,000mAh Batteries Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Google Pixel 9 User Interface for Purported iPhone 15-Like Satellite Connectivity Feature Leaked: See Video
  9. Limitless AI Pendant With AI-Powered Audio Recording and Transcription Features Launched; Features, Price
  10. Bharat Web3 Association Teams Up With Japan's JADA to Boost Sector Growth
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »