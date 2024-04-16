Redmi Pad SE was initially unveiled in select European markets in August 2023. Now the tablet is ready to make its debut in India. Xiaomi recently announced its Smarter Living 2024 event in India on April 23. In the announcement, the company teased the launch of four new products. One of those was speculated to be a tablet and an official teaser has now confirmed the upcoming launch of Redmi Pad SE in the country. It has also revealed the design, colourways and key features of the Indian variant of the model.

Xiaomi India announced in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that the Redmi Pad SE will launch in India on April 23. The post also links to a Xiaomi microsite of the Indian variant of the tablet, which reveals some of its key features. The details revealed suggest that the Indian version of the Redmi Pad SE is likely to be similar to its global counterpart.

The Redmi Pad SE is teased to launch in India in three colourways — green, grey and lavender. It is globally available in these shades as well. The design seen of the Indian variant of the tablet also remains unchanged from its European version. It is confirmed to feature an 11-inch full-HD+ (1,900 x 1,200 pixels) LCD screen with up to 90Hz refresh rate and TÜV Rheinland low blue light certification.

The Indian variant of the Redmi Pad SE is confirmed to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC and is claimed to offer a battery life of up to 14 hours of video playback time or up to 219 hours of music playback time. It is also said to have a standby battery life of up to 43 days. The tablet is also teased to support multi-tasking with its split screen and floating windows features.

The price details of the Redmi Pad SE Indian variant have not yet been revealed. For reference, the tablet started at EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 18,000) for the 4GB + 128GB option in select European markets, while the 6GB + 128GB and the 8GB + 128GB variants were priced at EUR 229 (roughly Rs. 20,800) and EUR 249 (roughly Rs. 22,600), respectively.

