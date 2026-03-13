Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro First Impressions

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro are finally here, and they surely pack an interesting set of features. Here’s what you need to know. 

Written by Rohan Pal, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 13 March 2026 18:18 IST
The Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro comes with a price tag of Rs. 22,999

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro brings a premium design
  • The earbuds offer a longer battery life compared to predecessors
  • The Galaxy Buds 4 Pro bring a lot of interesting features
Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 series was one of the major highlights of the Galaxy Unpacked event this year. The company has launched its new earbuds lineup after a one-year gap, following the launch of the last Galaxy Buds 3 series with the Galaxy S24 series. The new series brings some huge improvements over the design and more. The latest Buds 4 series now includes Galaxy Buds 4 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro. While the Galaxy Buds 4 will compete against the mid-premium earbuds, it's the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro that will give a stiff competition to the premium offering from other brands like Apple, Sony, Sennheiser, and more. I got the chance to use the earbuds for a short while, and here's what you need to know. 

To start with, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 22,999. The earbuds are available for purchase in the country via Amazon and the Samsung India online store. 

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro is available for purchase on both online and offline platforms across the country.

 

Now that you have understood the pricing bit, let's start talking about the design of the earbuds. With Galaxy Buds 4 Pro, the company has brought a more refined design. Although you get the same transparent case, which was also present on the Buds 3 Pro, it is now completely different from its predecessor. 

You now get a squircle case with the lid being transparent that shows the earbuds prominently. The earbuds are available in Black, Pink Gold, and White colour options. The new design surely makes a huge difference compared to previous models and adds a premium feel. 

The earbuds are available in Pink Gold, Black, and White colour options.

 

The lid feels solid, and you get that perfect snap sound when it shuts. The earbuds are neatly tucked inside the case, all thanks to the strong magnetic pins. The earbuds themselves have been redesigned compared to the previous generations. You now get a flatter stem design with a premium metal finish. 

There are squeeze and swipe controls at the end of the stem, which make it easier to use, and they are comfortable as well. You don't feel like you are rubbing your fingers on a sharp angle or sort. The earbuds now also come with an in-canal design, which rests perfectly in your ears, and they feel comfortable as well during the brief period of testing. 

The earbuds come with a comfortable fit, which allows you to wear them for longer period of time.

 

Moving on, the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro also comes equipped with an interesting set of features and specifications. The earbuds support AAC, SBC, SSC (Samsung Seamless Codec), SSC-UHQ, and LC3. The earbuds also come with some intuitive head gestures. With this, you can nod to accept or reject a call. The company also claims that the new Buds 4 Pro feature enhanced two-way speakers and a six-microphone setup. 

The buds also come with adaptive ANC and EQ, along with features such as siren detection, 360-audio support, conversation detection, and more. Apart from this, the company claims that the earbuds offer up to seven hours of audio playback with ANC off and up to 30 hours of playback with the case. The earbuds also come with an IP57 dust and water resistance rating along with Bluetooth 6.1 support. These are some of the features that need to be tested in depth, so stay tuned for a detailed review of the Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro colourways, Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro Design, Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro Features, Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro Launch, Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro Price, Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro specifications
Rohan Pal
Rohan Pal
Rohan Pal is the Assistant Editor at Gadgets360. With over 8 years of experience in technology, he has worked with multiple organizations, specializing in smartphones, laptops, wearables, appliances, and more. His passion for technology prompts him to curate and share tech news, guides, reviews, and how-tos. Off the clock, you'll spot him delving into the world of anime or lightening the team's mood with a steady flow of quirky memes. You can reach out to him at rohanp@ndtv.com. More
MacBook Neo Teardown Suggests It May Be Apple’s Most Repairable Laptop in Several Years

