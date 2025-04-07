Technology News
  Sony LinkBuds Fit With LDAC Support, Up to 21 Hours Total Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Features

Sony LinkBuds Fit With LDAC Support, Up to 21 Hours Total Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Features

Sony LinkBuds Fit are equipped with Sony’s Integrated Processor V2.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 April 2025 16:48 IST
Sony LinkBuds Fit With LDAC Support, Up to 21 Hours Total Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Sony

Sony LinkBuds Fit comes in Black, Green and White colour options

Highlights
  • Sony LinkBuds Fit are compatible with the Sony Connect app
  • The headsets support Spatial Sound and head-tracking features
  • The Sony LinkBuds Fit support Bluetooth 5.3 and multi-point connectivity
Sony LinkBuds Fit were launched in India on Monday. The TWS earphones support noise cancelling, DSEE technology, LDAC audio code, and multi-point connectivity. They are equipped with AI-backed call noise reduction features and are compatible with the Sony Connect app. The earphones have an IPX4 splash-resistant rating and come with Wide Area Tap functionality, which lets users control the earphones by tapping the area in front of their ears instead of the earphone body. The LinkBuds Fit are claimed to offer a total playback time of up to 21 hours.

Sony LinkBuds Fit Price in India, Availability

Sony LinkBuds Fit price in India is set at Rs. 24,990, according to the Sony India listing. The company states in a press release that the earphones will be available for an exclusive launch price of Rs. 18,990 alongside a complimentary SRS-XB100 portable speaker worth Rs. 5,990. The special offer is valid for an unspecified limited period via the official e-store

The TWS headsets are offered in Black, Green, and White colour options. They are listed on Amazon as well.

Sony LinkBuds Fit Features, Specifications

The Sony LinkBuds Fit come with Air Fitting Supporters and soft earbud tips. They carry 8.4mm Dynamic Driver X units and a High-Resolution Audio Wireless certification. Alongside SBC, AAC, and LC3, the earphones support lossless LDAC audio codec. They are equipped with DSEE Extreme technology, which is said to offer AI-backed upscaled audio experience. The earphones have Sony's Integrated Processor V2, the same chipset used in the flagship Sony WF-1000XM5 TWS earphones.

The latest Sony LinkBuds headsets support advanced noise cancellation including an Auto Ambient Sound mode, which adjusts the notice cancellation levels depending on the level of environmental disturbances. Precise Voice Pickup technology allows users to experience clearer calls. They support Spatial Sound and head-tracking features as well.

Sony LinkBuds Fit TWS earphones are compatible with the Sony Connect app. They support Auto Play and Quick Access features like Amazon Music Play Now or Spotify Tap as well as voice control. They are equipped with the Wide Area Tap functionality which allows users to control the headsets by tapping in front of the ear, aside from tapping directly on the earphones. They support Bluetooth 5.3 and multi-point connectivity. The headsets also support head-gesture controls and a Speak-to-Chat feature.

Sony claims that the LinkBuds Fit can offer a total playback time of up to 21 hours together with the case. The earphones are said to last for about up to eight hours on a single charge. A quick five-minute charge is claimed to offer up to 60 minutes of battery life. The headsets have an IPX4 rating for splash resistance. Each earbud weighs 4.9g each, while the charging case weighs 41g.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
OnePlus 13T Confirmed to Get Compact Flat Display and Customisable Shortcut Key
Sony LinkBuds Fit With LDAC Support, Up to 21 Hours Total Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Features
