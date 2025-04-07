OnePlus 13T is expected to launch soon in China. Ahead of the unveiling, a company official has shed light on several details about the purported handset via a social media post. It is confirmed to be equipped with a flat screen which may appeal to users who prefer compact yet high-performance handsets. Additionally, the official has teased the inclusion of a new button on the OnePlus 13T which may act as a shortcut key that can be customised for various system actions.

Flat Screen, Customisable Button on OnePlus 13T

Louis Lee, the President of OnePlus China shared details about the OnePlus 13T in a post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo. The official confirms that the purported smartphone will feature a compact and flat screen. While details are yet to be confirmed, it could be a 6.3-inch OLED panel with 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Notably, the flagship OnePlus 13 sports a 6.82-inch screen which suggests that the purported OnePlus 13T may offer a more compact experience.

This is in line with the recent posts on the social media platform by the company's China president who sought people's opinions on a small-screen flagship smartphone.

In addition to its compact and flat display, the official has also confirmed that the OnePlus 13T will be equipped with a shortcut key with customisable actions. Accompanying image reveals that it will be located on the phone's left spine where the alert slider on the flagship OnePlus 13 currently sits at, suggesting that it could replace the slider on the purported handset.

As per the official, the new button will not only offer standard mute, vibration, and bell switching functions, but also facilitate switching between different system operations. Lee also teased that OnePlus has incorporated a “very interesting function” into this button, details about which will be revealed later.

More details about the OnePlus 13T are expected to surface as the launch date nears. The phone is rumoured to go official in April.

