Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Best Deals on ANC Headphones and Earphones

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 is offering a wide range of items at discounted rates.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 8 August 2024 16:45 IST
Amazon is also offering no-cost EMI plans on certain products

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 started on August 6
  • The e-commerce siteis offering many electronic items on sale
  • Amazon Pay UPI users are eligible for cashback offers
Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 is currently live in India. During the sale, several items like furniture, fashion products, large appliances, and personal gadgets are being offered at discounted rates. It started on August 6 for all users in the country and ends August 11. Some of the most popular electronic items during this sale are smartphones, tablets, laptops, and audio products. Below, we've compiled a list of some of the best deals on ANC headphones and earphones available during the sale.

Notably, buyers can avail of bank offers or coupon discounts to further decrease the already discounted price of an item. SBI credit card holders and SBI customers who use EMI transactions at the time of purchasing an item during the sale will be eligible for an instant 10 percent discount. Amazon Pay UPI users can also get cashback offers. Several items are also available with the benefit of no-cost EMI options. People can also opt for exchange offers wherever applicable, which will also lower the effective price. The sale prices listed below include some of these additional benefits.

Among some of the best active noise cancellation (ANC) supported audio wearables are the Sony WH-1000XM5. Having launched in India in September 2022 at Rs. 34,990, these over-ear headphones can be purchased during the sale for as low as Rs. 25,988. Even the Sony WF-1000XM5 TWS earphones, which were introduced in the country in September 2023, can now be bought at a lowered price of Rs. 17,989, down from the Rs. 24,990 launch price. Other ANC-supported wireless earphones and headphones from leading brands like JBL, Sennheiser, Bose and more are also available at discounted prices.

You can also check out the best deals on budget TWS earphones here.

Best ANC Headphones and Earphones Deals During Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024:

Product Name Launch Price Effective Sale Price
Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones Rs. 34,990 Rs. 25,988
Bose QuietComfort Ultra TWS Earphones Rs. 25,900 Rs. 20,999
Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones Rs. 34,990 Rs. 20,990
Sony WF-1000XM5 TWS Earphones Rs. 24,990 Rs. 17,989
Sony Ult Wear Wireless Headphones Rs. 16,990 Rs. 13,989
JBL Live Beam 3 TWS Earphones Rs. 24,999 Rs. 11,999
Sennheiser Accentum Plus Wireless Headphones Rs. 15,990 Rs. 11,990
Sony WH-CH720N Wireless Headphones Rs. 9,990 Rs. 6,989
JBL Tune 770NC Wireless Headphones Rs. 5,999 Rs. 3,998
Blaupunkt BTW300 Moksha Platinum Rs. 3,999 Rs. 1,499
Boult Audio ANChor Wireless Headphones Rs. 3,999 Rs. 2,499
Boat Airdopes 280 TWS Earphones Rs. 1,299 Rs. 799
JBL Live Beam 3 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

JBL Live Beam 3 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • LDAC support
  • Battery life
  • Spatial audio support
  • Bad
  • ANC is above average
  • The display menu could be more sensitive
  • Microphone quality
Read detailed JBL Live Beam 3 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Colour Black
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Sony WF-1000XM5 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Sony WF-1000XM5 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Impressive sound quality and active noise cancellation
  • LDAC Bluetooth codec support, stable connectivity
  • Good battery life
  • Lighter design and comfortable fit
  • Bad
  • Slightly expensive
Read detailed Sony WF-1000XM5 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Colour Silver
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Colour Black
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones

Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Looks good, comfortable fit
  • Very good app and features
  • Detailed, well-tuned, flexible sound
  • Impressive active noise cancellation
  • Excellent battery life
  • Bad
  • A bit expensive
  • Does not fold fully, less portable
Read detailed Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones review
Colour Black
Headphone Type Over-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity Wireless
Type Headphones
Further reading: Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 Sale, Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024, Amazon Great Freedom Festival, Amazon
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Comment
 
 

