Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 is currently live in India. During the sale, several items like furniture, fashion products, large appliances, and personal gadgets are being offered at discounted rates. It started on August 6 for all users in the country and ends August 11. Some of the most popular electronic items during this sale are smartphones, tablets, laptops, and audio products. Below, we've compiled a list of some of the best deals on ANC headphones and earphones available during the sale.

Notably, buyers can avail of bank offers or coupon discounts to further decrease the already discounted price of an item. SBI credit card holders and SBI customers who use EMI transactions at the time of purchasing an item during the sale will be eligible for an instant 10 percent discount. Amazon Pay UPI users can also get cashback offers. Several items are also available with the benefit of no-cost EMI options. People can also opt for exchange offers wherever applicable, which will also lower the effective price. The sale prices listed below include some of these additional benefits.

Among some of the best active noise cancellation (ANC) supported audio wearables are the Sony WH-1000XM5. Having launched in India in September 2022 at Rs. 34,990, these over-ear headphones can be purchased during the sale for as low as Rs. 25,988. Even the Sony WF-1000XM5 TWS earphones, which were introduced in the country in September 2023, can now be bought at a lowered price of Rs. 17,989, down from the Rs. 24,990 launch price. Other ANC-supported wireless earphones and headphones from leading brands like JBL, Sennheiser, Bose and more are also available at discounted prices.

You can also check out the best deals on budget TWS earphones here.

Best ANC Headphones and Earphones Deals During Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024:

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.