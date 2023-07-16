Technology News

Amazon Prime Day 2023 Sale: Best Deals on TWS Earphones Under Rs. 10,000

Earbuds in this price range offer good value for money.

Written by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 16 July 2023 00:15 IST
Amazon Prime Day 2023 Sale: Best Deals on TWS Earphones Under Rs. 10,000

Photo Credit: Sony

Sony WF-C700N earbuds are available in multiple colour options

Highlights
  • Prime Day 2023 sale ends in under 24 hours
  • Jabra Elite 5 earbuds offer excellent all around performance
  • Sony's latest WF-C700N earbuds are available at Rs. 7,990

We've compiled a list of the best true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones you can buy during the ongoing Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale. The list includes earbuds from popular brands such as Sony, Jabra, JBL, OnePlus, and Oppo that are priced under Rs. 10,000. This is a sweet spot for earbuds, as the ones in this list offer really good sound and get features such as active noise cancellation (ANC). The Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale ends on July 16 at 11:59 pm, so there's only about a day left to take advantage of these deals. The discounts are only available for Prime members, so you might want to sign up now.

Here are the best deals on TWS earbuds under Rs. 10,000 that are currently available on Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale. Apart from sale discounts, you can also avail of up to 10 percent instant discount when using SBI or ICICI bank cards.

Sony WF-C700N

The Sony WF-C700N earbuds were launched in India earlier this week and went on sale for the first time during the Prime Day 2023 sale. They are available with features such as active noice cancellation, ambient sound modes, and improved audio quality during calls. The earbuds are said to offer up to 15 hours of total battery life with the charging case. Sony's WF-C700N earbuds are IPX4 rated as well. The earbuds are available at Rs. 7,990 with an included Amazon coupon worth Rs. 1,000.

Buy now at: Rs. 7,990 (MRP Rs. 8,990)

Oppo Enco X2

Oppo launched the Enco X2 in India in July last year priced at Rs. 10,990. The earbuds are currently available at Rs. 9,998 during the ongoing Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale. In our review of the Enco X2, we found that the earbuds offered excellent flagship performance at a sensible price. The earbuds from Oppo feature dual drivers and support LHDC 4.0, AAC, and SBC audio codecs. They've also been tuned in collaboration with Dynaudio, a Danish loudspeaker maker. The earbuds are claimed to offer up to 20 hours of battery life with the charging case and come with IPX5 rating.

Buy now at: Rs. 9,998

Jabra Elite 5

The Jabra Elite 5 true wireless earbuds were launched in India in February this year with a price tag of Rs. 10,999. As part of the ongoing Prime Day 2023 sale, these earbuds from Jabra are available at a discounted price of Rs. 8,999. The Elite 5 earbuds offers active noise cancellation, aptX Bluetooth codec support, and works with the Jabra Sound+ app. In our review of the earbuds, we stated that the Elite 5 are excellent all around performers, and that still sounds true.

Buy now at: Rs. 8,999

OnePlus Buds Pro 2R

OnePlus unveiled the Buds Pro 2R alongside the OnePlus 11 5G and the more premium OnePlus Buds Pro 2 in February this year. The Buds Pro 2R are a slightly toned down variant of the Buds Pro 2, and does away with wireless charging and head tracking. The earbuds are available for purchase at Rs. 8,498 during the Prime Day 2023 sale. They feature dual drivers, active noise cancellation, and are claimed to offer up to 39 hours of total battery life with the charging case.

Buy now at: Rs. 8,498

JBL Tune Beam

The JBL Tune Beam earbuds are the cheapest true wireless stereo earbuds in this list, and they're available during the Prime Day 2023 sale at a price of Rs. 6,498. For this price, the earbuds are actually quite feature packed. They offer active noice cancellation along with a Smart Ambient and talk-through feature. The earbuds are claimed to offer up to 48 hours of total battery life with the charging case, and feature four microphones.

Buy now at: Rs. 6,498

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Oppo Enco X2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Oppo Enco X2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Dual-driver setup, advanced Bluetooth codec support
  • Comfortable fit, good controls
  • Decent ANC performance
  • Very good audio and call performance
  • Superb value for money
  • Bad
  • Average battery life
Read detailed Oppo Enco X2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Jabra Elite 5 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Jabra Elite 5 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Light and comfortable to wear, good controls
  • Good battery life, wireless charging
  • Very good app, Qualcomm aptX support
  • Sharp, tonally strong sound
  • Very good for calls
  • Bad
  • Bass is a bit underwhelming
  • Below-par active noise cancellation
Read detailed Jabra Elite 5 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Colour Black
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Further reading: Prime Day 2023, Amazon Prime Day 2023, Sale Offers, TWS Eaphones, Jabra Elite 5, Sony WF-C700N, Oppo Enco X2, OnePlus Buds Pro 2R
Siddharth Suvarna
Siddharth Suvarna
Siddharth Suvarna is the Deputy News Editor at Gadgets 360. He’s been an avid tech junkie for more than two decades now, and started his career as a tech writer almost 12 years ago. He has covered tech news, how-tos, guides, reviews, and almost everything related to gadgets or technology. At Gadgets 360, he can be found tracking news, editing articles, and sometimes sending random tech related memes to his colleagues. You can contact him at siddharths@ndtv.com or use Jason Bourne to hunt ...More
Amazon Prime Day 2023 Sale: Best Deals on TWS Earphones Under Rs. 10,000
