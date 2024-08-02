Vivo TWS 3e will launch in India soon alongside the Vivo V40 series. The company has confirmed the launch date of the true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones. Vivo has also revealed the design and key features of the earphones. It appears with an in-ear design and is teased in two colourways. The earphones, which will come with an IP54 rating, will support active noise cancellation (ANC) and dual device connection. In a promotional banner, the price of the TWS earphones has also been teased.

Vivo TWS 3e India Launch, Price, Design, Colour Options

The Vivo TWS 3e is confirmed to launch in India on August 7 at 12pm IST, according to a Flipkart microsite. The microsite alongside a promotional banner of the launch is live on the Flipkart app. The banner teases the price of the TWS earphones with the digits "Rs. 1,X99," which suggests that the price could be anywhere between Rs. 1,099 and Rs. 1,999.

Vivo TWS 3e Flipkart banner

The design of the Vivo TWS 3e revealed in the Flipkart microsite shows an in-ear design with rounded stems and silicon ear tips. The earphones are placed vertically within the case suggesting the charging connectors on individual buds are placed towards the bottom of the stem. The magnetic charging case is seen with a pebble-like shape with a matte finish. A global product page of the earphones suggests that they'll be available in Bright White and Dark Indigo colour options.

Vivo TWS 3e Features

The Vivo TWS 3e will support "intelligent" ANC, which is indicative of an AI-backed noise cancellation system. This feature could regulate noise cancellation levels depending on your surroundings or changes in your environmental noise levels. The earphones will have AI-backed noise reduction features during calls which are expected to offer a clear call experience. They are said to support an 88ms low gaming latency mode which is said to reduce lag between video and audio transmission.

The microsite confirms that the Vivo TWS 3e will support dual device connectivity which will allow users to connect two devices to the earphones simultaneously. They are said to come with DeepX 3.0 sound effects that will allow users to customise bass settings for a personalised experience. The earphones will come with Google Fast Pair and in-ear detection feature, and an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Vivo claims that the Vivo TWS 3e can provide a total battery life of up to 42 hours with ANC off, and up to 36 hours with ANC enabled, on a single charge. The earphones alone are claimed to deliver a battery life of up to 10.5 hours with ANC off and up to 8.5 hours with ANC on. A quick charge of 10 minutes is said to offer users a playback time of up to three hours.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.