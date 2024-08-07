Technology News
Vivo V40 Pro, Vivo V40 With Zeiss-Tuned Cameras, 5,500mAh Batteries Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Vivo V40 Pro is fueled by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ processor.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 August 2024 12:54 IST
Vivo V40 Pro, Vivo V40 With Zeiss-Tuned Cameras, 5,500mAh Batteries Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo V40 Pro comes in Ganges Blue, Titanium Grey shades

Highlights
  • Vivo V40 Pro and Vivo V40 run on Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14
  • Vivo V40 Pro has a Zeiss branded triple rear camera setup
  • The standard model has a dual rear camera setup
Vivo V40 Pro and Vivo V40 have been launched in India as the latest V series smartphones from the Chinese tech brand. They bring upgrades over the Vivo V30 series and feature 50-megapixel front cameras. The Vivo V40 Pro runs on MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chipset, while the standard model has a Snapdragon7 Gen 3 SoC under the hood. The Vivo V40 series carry Zeiss branded rear cameras and 5,500mAh batteries with 80W fast charging support. 

Vivo V40 Pro, Vivo V40 price in India

Price of Vivo V40 Pro has been set at Rs. 49,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant, whereas the 12GB + 512GB version is priced at Rs. 55,999. It is available in Ganges Blue and Titanium Grey shades. It is confirmed to go on sale from August 13. 

The Vivo V40 is priced at Rs. 34,999 for the 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage version. Meanwhile, the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB RAM storage versions are priced at Rs. 36,999 and Rs. 41,999, respectively. It is currently available for pre-booking in Ganges Blue, Lotus Purple, and Titanium Grey colourways and is scheduled to go on sale from August 19. 

Vivo V40 Pro, Vivo V40 specifications

The Vivo V40 Pro and Vivo V40 run on Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14. They have a glass build and feature a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,260x2,800 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 4,500nits peak brightness. The Vivo V40 Pro is equipped with a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ processor with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. On the other hand, the Vivo V40 runs on a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon7 Gen 3 SoC with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage.

For optics, the Vivo V40 Pro has a Zeiss-branded triple rear camera setup with Aura Light flash. The camera setup comprises a 50-megapixel Sony IMX921 primary sensor with autofocus and OIS support, a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera, and another 50-megapixel Sony IMX816 telephoto portrait sensor with 2x optical zoom and 50x digital zoom.

The Vivo V40, meanwhile, has a dual rear camera setup co-engineered with Zeiss including a 50-megapixel main camera with OIS and AF and a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera. For selfies and video chats, both handsets boast a 50-megapixel front camera.

Connectivity options on the Vivo V40 series include 5G, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, Beidou, Galileo, GLONASS, Wi-Fi, and USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope and proximity sensor. They flaunt an in-display fingerprint scanner for authentication. Both handsets are claimed to have an IP68-rated build for dust and water resistance

Vivo has packed 5,500mAh batteries on both Vivo V40 and Vivo V40 Pro with 80W wired fast charging support. The Pro model measures 164.3x75.1x7.5mm and weighs 192 grams. The standard model measures 164x74.9x7.5mm and weighs 190 grams.

Vivo V40 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2800x1260 pixels
Vivo V40

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Vivo V40 Pro, Vivo V40 With Zeiss-Tuned Cameras, 5,500mAh Batteries Launched in India: Price, Specifications
